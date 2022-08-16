Everyone likes to feel like a million bucks, but spending all that on yourself is just not feasible (at least not every day). Luckily, TikTok is constantly finding the best dupes for the nicest of products, and most recently beauty gurus have discovered the perfect dupe for Rare Beauty’s viral blush. For less than $10, Revolution Beauty’s Blush Bomb is nearly an exact match to the $30 blush. From the colors to the finish to even how pigmented it is, TikTok can’t get over how similar Revolution Beauty’s liquid blush is to Rare Beauty’s, and it only costs $8.

