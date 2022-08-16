Read full article on original website
Alan Barefoot death: Man appears in court over new father's killing
A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a man outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 32, died from head injuries after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021. Benjamin Calvert, 22, of King's Gardens, Thirsk, appeared before York Magistrates' Court...
Man, 44, charged with mobility scooter murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran
A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.Lee Byer, of Southall, west London, will appear before magistrates on Friday over the killing of Mr O’Halloran, who was stabbed in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday.Mr O’Halloran, originally from Co Clare in the west of Ireland, was a passionate musician and “very popular” in Greenford, often busking for charity.Footage on social media shows Mr O’Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.Byer will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.Police said Mr O’Halloran’s family have been informed and “have...
Building company director in court over wall-collapse death
A building company director has appeared in court accused of the manslaughter of an employee who died after a wall collapse.Simon Briggs, 60, who is sole director of Stonehurst Estates Ltd, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, after being summonsed.Oleksander Rudyy, known as Sasha, died in an incident on a building site where he was working in Vittoria Street, in the Jewellery Quarter area of Birmingham, on May 8, 2019.The company, Stonehurst, is separately accused of failing to “plan and carry out the demolition or dismantling of a structure in such a manner as to prevent danger” with “the...
Police officers accused of sharing ‘grossly offensive messages’ with Sarah Everard’s killer arrive in court
Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former PC have appeared in court charged with sending “grossly offensive messages” in a WhatsApp group chat that included Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.This video shows PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 34, and ex-officer Joel Borders, 45, arriving at Westminster Magistrates court on Thursday, 28 July.Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said that the group, called “Bottle and Stoppers/Atkin’s Puppets,” included “grossly racist, sexist, misogynistic” messages.All three men have denied all charges and their trial continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysMet Police scandals get highlighted in a new video from Led By DonkeysNadine Dorries claims that Boris Johnson was removed by a 'coup'
Haydn Griffiths: Body found in search for man, 23, who disappeared ‘swimming to wind farm’ in heatwave
A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...
Fears for family missing in the Outback in their Toyota HiLux as it's revealed they met a 'mystery man' hours before disappearing without a trace
A mother, daughter and son have gone missing along one of Australia's most isolated roads after saying they would spend the night on a stranger's property. Bonnie Edwards, 70, Eldride Edwards, 41, and Virginia O'Neil, 49, visited Alice Springs for an event on Saturday but have not been seen or heard from since.
Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation
Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
Hundreds of families trapped in cars for seven hours on a major Queensland motorway after a fatal crash: 'It was hell'
A 33-year-old man has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Queensland motorway, causing the road to be closed and leaving motorists stranded for more than seven hours. The tragedy meant hundreds of people, including families, were forced to huddle in their cars where they spent the...
Greenford: Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death
An elderly man has died after being stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London. Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to Cayton Road, Greenford, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The force said the man, believed to be in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died...
Bodies found in New Zealand auction suitcases were of two young children
Human remains found in two suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand contained the bodies of two young children, detectives have said. The bodies had probably been in storage for several years and the victims were thought to have been aged between five and 10 when they died, they said.
Body of teenage girl pulled from water in Tameside after getting into difficulty
The body of a teenage girl has been pulled from the water in Tameside. Greater Manchester Police confirmed it recovered the body after receiving reports on Monday evening of a person getting into difficulty in the water.Just before 6.30pm officers were called to the scene near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge with fire rescue and ambulance services also in attendance. The body was later located by specialist officers overnight. Formal identification has taken place and specially trained officers are offering support to the family. Detectives said they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death, and a file is...
CCTV footage shows last known images of missing student nurse
Police are appealing for information from anyone who saw Owami Davies, who was last seen in West Croydon at 12.30pm on 7 July
Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard.Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.The Estonian nationals moved to London in 2021 and had hired a campervan to take a trip around the south coast of England.However, during a clifftop walk along the East Langdon cliffs in Dover, Mati’s parents lost sight of him and started to...
Wetherspoon pub slammed by mother, 62, after bar staff refused to serve her son, 35, who has cerebral palsy 'because they thought he was drunk'
A mother has slammed Wetherspoon claiming that bar staff refused to serve her disabled son because they thought he was drunk. Ross Wilson, 35, was left feeling 'humiliated' when a staff member at the Alexander Graham Bell pub in Edinburgh allegedly didn't believe he had cerebral palsy. His mother Karen,...
Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit
Graphic new body camera video shows the police treatment of Jarvis Evans who died in custody while suffering from a mental health episode. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin spoke with Evans' mother after the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff in South Carolina. Warning: Some viewers may find the footage difficult to watch. Aug. 18, 2022.
Ealing woman accused of stabbing mother over 30 times
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her mother, who was stabbed more than 30 times. Hanna Bennis is accused of attacking Aziza Bennis, 58, in Boddington Gardens, Ealing, west London. Police forced entry to a house after reports of screaming on Monday afternoon. The mother...
TV detective Stephen Tompkinson 'battered a father so badly he was left with a double skull fracture': DCI Banks star, 56, to appear in court charged with GBH over late-night bust-up
British TV legend Stephen Tompkinson has allegedly left a father with a double skull fracture after beating him up - and is now facing a crown court trial. The television detective, 56, best known for his role as Alan Banks in DCI Banks, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm in a late-night fight outside his home in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in May last year.
Migrant, 21, is arrested after 'launching frenzied attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard after coming to Britain in small boat from France'
A migrant has been arrested after allegedly launching a frenzied and violent attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard shortly after reaching the UK on a small boat from France. The 21-year-old bit the guard, punched and kicked a female officer and left her male colleague with...
Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
Liquid Leisure Windsor water park: Father's 'fight for truth' after girl's death
The father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his "fight for the truth" on what would have been her 12th birthday. Kyra Hill died in hospital after attending a party at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Berkshire on 6 August. On Thursday...
