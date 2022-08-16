The NBA Is Trying to Make Its Schedule Release a Thing, but It’s Not Working

Fans aren’t feeling the league’s attempt to hype the 2022–23 schedule release.

1. The NFL gets away with making its schedule release a big deal because 1) it’s the NFL and 2) the NFL schedule is unique each year.

The NBA is now trying to make its schedule release a newsworthy event, but it just isn’t working. We told you in Monday’s Traina Thoughts that the Christmas Day games leaked, and that’s fine because people care about the games that will air nationally that day (even though the NFL has been preparing to take Christmas Day away from the NBA).

However, the league wants its fans to wait with bated breath for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday to get the full schedule.

When your season is 82 games long, a schedule release is not a big deal at all. Outside of opening night and Christmas Day, nothing else is significant.

This isn’t exactly breaking news because a lot of NBA fans were also baffled (and even ticked off) that the league went with this approach.

2 . Speaking of the NFL’s dominance, this tidbit is pretty wild. Saturday’s Seahawks-Steelers exhibition game that aired on the NFL Network generated 2.16 million viewers. Yankees–Red Sox, which aired on Fox, generated 2.08 million viewers.

3. I don’t want to oversell this, but this is amazing footage. It appears that White Sox manager Tony La Russa actually had to get strategy advice from a fan in the stands during last night’s game against the Astros.

4. Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford is taking advantage of having a great first name by starring in a commercial for an air conditioning company.

5. Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming season of Cobra Kai .

6. Speaking of Netflix, its Manti Te’o documentary dropped today, and it looks like a must-watch.

8. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Madonna turns 64 years old today. I’m old enough to remember when she went on David Letterman’s show and said the f-word a million times, and it was a huge scandal across the country.

