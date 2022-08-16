ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

2002: Megan Rodgers playing international tennis

By Tony Ahern
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEoV0_0hJO8T7R00 Bill Close wins the 1992 Hoo-Hoo tourney and $100 at Prineville Golf and Country Club

35 Years Ago

Aug. 13, 1987

The Prineville Swim Club, recently crowned the East Cascade District Champions for the second straight year, wrapped up their season with an awards picnic Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Plaques were handed out to the most improved and high point boy and girl swimmers in each of five age groups. Along with that, the club's coaches, Scott Davis and Theresa Greenfield, gave out a special Coaches' Award to the one boy and girl who set the best example of leader ship, hard work and friendliness throughout the season.

30 Years Ago

Aug. 13, 1992

In the 1992 Hoo-Hoo Tournament, Prineville Golf and Country Club's annual timber industry tournament, Bill Close's 67 earned him a $100 purse in the championship gross division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJO8T7R00

Dale Close and Bob Serrano shot 70s for $50.

In championship net, Bob Sell shot a 58 for the $100 first-place award. Steve Popp had a 60 for $75 and Larry Conklin had a 62 for $25.

In first-flight gross, Jack Hill took first place with an 80 for $100. Jim Catto and Pat Kirwan had 81s for $50 each.

25 Years Ago

Aug. 19, 1997

Under the watchful eye of their coaches, the Crook County High School football team began practice yesterday. The Cowboys, seniors in blue shirts and freshmen in white, will practice every weekday evening for the next two weeks, until the start of school.

Sheriff-turned-coach Rodd Clark said he wouldn't want to predict what kind of year the Cowboys will have, but he said it should be decent.

"The junior class as freshmen went undefeated, there is a lot of talent there. And lots of our key positions on the line are seniors with lots of good experience. Two of them were all-conference last year. I think we'll make a decent showing," he said.

20 Years Ago

Aug. 13, 2002

Megan Rodgers liked the French fries and the bottled water.

The rest of the food was a little weird, she said, like the fish with the skin left. on or the cereal with warm. goat milk.

The tennis was good, even though she didn't get to play as much as she wanted to, and in the end the Crook County High School senior held her own by compiling a record of six wins and one loss.

Rodgers, a three-time state qualifier for CCHS, joined 41 other tennis players throughout the United States to make up a U.S. team for the World Sports Exchange, a tennis tour which included action in Barcelona against other national teams and a two-day stint of watching Wimbledon in London.

The 11-day voyage, June 17 through June 28, began for Rodgers in Portland where she met up with the only other exchange player this side of North Dakota, Tami Weidert, of Athena.

10 Years Ago

Aug. 19, 2012

The high school football season is still weeks away, but Saturday. night you could hear the hits from the grandstands as Ward Rhoden Stadium was host to the first football game of the 2012 season.

No it wasn't some preseason football game. Rather, a team completely of Crook County High School alumni and Prineville residents took on the team of Culver graduates in a fundraiser for both schools football programs.

The hitting was fierce and the play was surprisingly penalty free the two teams played four quarters of football, with Culver eventually coming out on top.

"It's a blast," said Pard Smith, who is currently a Crook County assistant football coach, and graduated from CCHS in 2000. "We need to get more guys because the older you get the harder it is to play football, but it's still a blast. Anytime you get a chance to strap again it's well worth it."

Central Oregonian

DEEP THOUGHTS: My garden variety deer problem

I have had a change of heart now that deer in my neighborhood have wreaked havoc on my crops Call me heartless if you must, but I think the next time I watch "Bambi," I'm probably going to end up rooting for the hunter. Yeah, I know — I'm a monster, right? But let me explain. For several years of my adult life, I have grown gardens. Some were failures, some did OK, and others thrived, and we ended up with the kind of colorful bounty fit for a magazine cover. This summer, the garden is well on its...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Applicant pulls plug on Crossing Trails destination resort in Powell Butte

Modification proposed by Sun Communities Inc., not viable due to extreme capitol costs of site improvementsA controversial application to modify and move forward with a proposed destination resort has been withdrawn. According to the applicant, Sun Communities Inc.'s, written notice of withdrawal, "Sun's decision to withdraw the application is based on economic viability due to the extreme capital costs of offsite improvements that are upwards of $20 million." The withdrawal was announced this past Wednesday The applicant sought to alter the original application for the Crossing Trails destination resort, which was filed in 2008. That application called for a resort...
POWELL BUTTE, OR
Central Oregonian

Water project funds announced for Crook and Wheeler counties

The local projects join a total of€¯ 111 others that were included in the FY23 federal funding billsOregon's U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced funding for community projects across Oregon in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills. Some of the funding will benefit projects in Crook and Wheeler counties. $2.5 million is set aside for Ochoco Irrigation District for McKay Creek infrastructure while another $1.019 million will be provided for the Wheeler County Office of Emergency Management for its radio system upgrade. The local projects join a total of 111 others that were included in the FY23...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Keeping it local at Saturday Farmers Market in Prineville

Crooked River Open Pastures (CROP) Farmers Market is open every Saturday in Prineville at Stryker Park, and features local vendors and fresh produce. For locals who love fresh produce and like to browse the wares of local vendors, the Crooked River Open Pastures (CROP) Farmers Market is open every Saturday in Prineville at Stryker Park. This growing event is Prineville's weekly farmer's market and is open this season from June through September 24 each Saturday. The vendors are set up by 10 a.m. and go until to 2 p.m. All the events and booths take place on the west end...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County School Board breaks down new adopted curriculum at board meeting

CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Sara Johnson presented a comprehensive overview of new health and language arts curriculum adopted at CCSD, and audience was given ample time to commentOngoing concerns remain among parents and community in Crook County over a curriculum that was recently adopted by the Crook County School District. School board member, Doug Smith, pointed out that they last adopted curriculum for Division 22 in 2016. He emphasized that the binder for the Division 22 adoption will come later this year. The rules contained in Oregon Administrative Rules (OARs) Chapter 581, Division 22 are the educational standards that the Oregon...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Local psilocybin votes warrant good research

We strongly suggest that local voters do their homework on psilocybin ballot measureThe city of Prineville, Crook County and other local governments statewide find themselves in a unique spot. They all have a window where they can exercise local control over a program approved statewide by Oregon voters. Measure 109 will likely go down in history, not only in Oregon but nationwide, as the ballot measure that first legalized "shrooms" -- but proponents would probably tell you that's a bit of an oversimplification. Officially speaking, the measure has legalized use of psilocybin for therapeutic purposes by licensed facilitators for qualified...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Science, education and fun featured at first-ever Dirt Day Soilebration in Prineville

Dirt Day Soilebration at SunLife Farm and Ranch will feature fun, learning, and activities for all ages, including speakers who represent local agencies Learning new things and being outside is a great mix, especially when paired with fun activities, exploring and food. The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Oregon and SunLife Farm and Ranch, located on Gerke Road outside of Prineville, announce the very first official Dirt Day Soilebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. NRCS Oregon's soil conservationists will speak at the event and bring their soil health trailer to conduct real-time demonstrations...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Wheeler County pioneer and cook

Elizabeth 'Betty' Hendrix Shell launched a cooking career in a variety of places throughout her home countyElizabeth Jane "Betty" Hendrix was born on April 22, 1890, in Cutshin, Kentucky. She later moved to Laurel County, Kentucky and attended schools. She attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky and received a certificate in 1912 from the Normal School, which allowed her to teach. She taught school in nearby communities for three years. She met Laurence McCoy "Coy" Shell and in 1915, they married. They moved west, seeking work at ranches, but they soon returned to Kentucky. Two of their children were born...
WHEELER COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Prineville and Crook County leaders to refer psilocybin ban to voters

Measure 109 allows local governments to opt out of state psilocybin program with voter approvalCity and county officials will ask voters to decide if psilocybin businesses and production should be allowed in Prineville and Crook County. Measure 109, which passed in the 2020 general election, authorizes the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to create a program to permit licensed service providers to administer psilocybin-producing mushroom and fungi products to individuals 21 years of age or older. The measure garnered 55.75% voter approval statewide, but it was rejected by 64.53% of Crook County voters. The measure includes a provision that allows local...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

2022 Pioneer Queen Eloise Brummer has a passion for history

Crook County's 2022 Pioneer Queen, Eloise (Bushnell) Brummer, has a passion for history, and her enthusiasm for family history is tangible in her everyday life Eloise (Bushnell) Brummer, the 2022 Crook County Pioneer Queen, is a fourth generation Crook Countian, and her husband, Jerry, is a fifth generation. Eloise and Jerry have two children, Colin, and Kitsi, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Colin and his wife, Fara, live in Paisley, Oregon with their two daughters, Grace, and Faith. Kitsi and her husband, Michael Bass, live in Prineville, and they have five children, Lyndi, Capri, Catherine and twins, James and Jacob....
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

City of Prineville Railway says goodbye to Mt. Emily Shay

After operating the steam engine for nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has chosen to let new owners care for the locamotiveFor nearly 30 years, the City of Prineville Railway has maintained and showcased one of Oregon's treasured locomotive artifacts, the Mt. Emily Shay steam engine. But in the past few years, due to a variety of circumstances, the engine has spent more time in storage than it has out in the public, prompting railway to consider a new home for the historical artifact. "The steam engine, in the last four or five years, has been mothballed and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Letters to the Editor

Powell Butte residents don't want Crossing Trails resort; Cemetery looking great despite persisting droughtPowell Butte residents don't want Crossing Trails resort Last Wednesday evening, it didn't matter how much money you make, how much land you own or what party you vote for -- the group at Carey Foster Hall down in Prineville was "Powell Butte United." Factually speaking, not everybody was even from Powell Butte; we had friends from Prineville there, too. Thank you, thank you very much. So, what was this great bonding event, you ask? It was a contingent of area residents who don't want their community...
POWELL BUTTE, OR
