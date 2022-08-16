2002: Megan Rodgers playing international tennis

Bill Close wins the 1992 Hoo-Hoo tourney and $100 at Prineville Golf and Country Club

35 Years Ago

Aug. 13, 1987

The Prineville Swim Club, recently crowned the East Cascade District Champions for the second straight year, wrapped up their season with an awards picnic Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Plaques were handed out to the most improved and high point boy and girl swimmers in each of five age groups. Along with that, the club's coaches, Scott Davis and Theresa Greenfield, gave out a special Coaches' Award to the one boy and girl who set the best example of leader ship, hard work and friendliness throughout the season.

30 Years Ago

In the 1992 Hoo-Hoo Tournament, Prineville Golf and Country Club's annual timber industry tournament, Bill Close's 67 earned him a $100 purse in the championship gross division.

Dale Close and Bob Serrano shot 70s for $50.

In championship net, Bob Sell shot a 58 for the $100 first-place award. Steve Popp had a 60 for $75 and Larry Conklin had a 62 for $25.

In first-flight gross, Jack Hill took first place with an 80 for $100. Jim Catto and Pat Kirwan had 81s for $50 each.

25 Years Ago

Under the watchful eye of their coaches, the Crook County High School football team began practice yesterday. The Cowboys, seniors in blue shirts and freshmen in white, will practice every weekday evening for the next two weeks, until the start of school.

Sheriff-turned-coach Rodd Clark said he wouldn't want to predict what kind of year the Cowboys will have, but he said it should be decent.

"The junior class as freshmen went undefeated, there is a lot of talent there. And lots of our key positions on the line are seniors with lots of good experience. Two of them were all-conference last year. I think we'll make a decent showing," he said.

20 Years Ago

Aug. 13, 2002

Megan Rodgers liked the French fries and the bottled water.

The rest of the food was a little weird, she said, like the fish with the skin left. on or the cereal with warm. goat milk.

The tennis was good, even though she didn't get to play as much as she wanted to, and in the end the Crook County High School senior held her own by compiling a record of six wins and one loss.

Rodgers, a three-time state qualifier for CCHS, joined 41 other tennis players throughout the United States to make up a U.S. team for the World Sports Exchange, a tennis tour which included action in Barcelona against other national teams and a two-day stint of watching Wimbledon in London.

The 11-day voyage, June 17 through June 28, began for Rodgers in Portland where she met up with the only other exchange player this side of North Dakota, Tami Weidert, of Athena.

10 Years Ago

Aug. 19, 2012

The high school football season is still weeks away, but Saturday. night you could hear the hits from the grandstands as Ward Rhoden Stadium was host to the first football game of the 2012 season.

No it wasn't some preseason football game. Rather, a team completely of Crook County High School alumni and Prineville residents took on the team of Culver graduates in a fundraiser for both schools football programs.

The hitting was fierce and the play was surprisingly penalty free the two teams played four quarters of football, with Culver eventually coming out on top.

"It's a blast," said Pard Smith, who is currently a Crook County assistant football coach, and graduated from CCHS in 2000. "We need to get more guys because the older you get the harder it is to play football, but it's still a blast. Anytime you get a chance to strap again it's well worth it."

