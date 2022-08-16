BT says Aaron Hicks has to go: 'You cannot look worse as a professional center fielder'

Aaron Hicks had maybe his worst night as a Yankee on Monday when he badly misplayed a fly ball and grounded into his league-leading fourth double play with the bases loaded.

BT says Hicks’ Yankees tenure should end on that note.

“You gotta go,” BT said. “Aaron Hicks has to go. Gone.”

Hicks has been struggling all season for the Yankees, and had previously battled injuries since signing a seven-year contract extension after his promising 2018 campaign. BT says the Yankees’ continued efforts to try and get more out of Hicks is “arrogance” on the part of Brian Cashman’s desire to prove himself right, but after Monday’s misery, it is time to throw in the towel.

“You cannot look worse as a professional center fielder,” BT said. “When you turn around three times and don’t even get leather on the ball, you gotta go.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)