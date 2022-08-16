Read full article on original website
Related
Discount retail store hosting grand opening in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27. The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be […]
Poll: What’s the best concession stand, food at Grange Fair? Vote now
Voting will remain open until Wednesday. A winner will be announced Thursday.
State College
Grange Fair Offers Free Concerts at Three Venues
There’s nothing better than free, live entertainment, and the 148th Centre County Grange Fair has plenty of that for music lovers of all types not only at the grandstand, but also at the Southside Stage and in Jubilee Grove. All performances are included with admission to the fair, which...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer Brings Ice Cream Dream to Life with New Creamery
COWAN, Pa. — Situated along Route 192 between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, the tiny community of Cowan is bustling with new energy. On June 27, local dairy farmer John Nolt, age 50, together with his family opened Old Mill Creamery LLC in a restored 190-year-old mill. It was a dream many years in the making for Nolt and a journey that he says was not for the faint of heart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altoona church hosting annual back-to-school supply giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting their annual back-to-school supply giveaway in Altoona this weekend. The giveaway is being held at the church on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables will be filled with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers and just about anything your child […]
Grange Fair is back again. Here’s your guide to parking, admission, entertainment and more
The 148th annual festival starts Friday in Centre Hall.
Destination PA: A trip to the World Famous Horseshoe Curve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The World Famous Horseshoe Curve is a must see attraction for anyone, especially if you’re a train lover. The National Historic Landmark is located in Altoona and was considered revolutionary for the time. “They basically made it so you could travel from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh in a day,” Andrew Brumbaugh, the […]
Strawberry Fields to turn vacated property on West Beaver Avenue into ‘Fairweather Lodge’
Their new program will replace the House of Care, which dissolved last year after “insurmountable challenges.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firehouse Subs coming to Altoona this fall
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Altoona, Firehouse Subs is coming soon to the Logan Plank Cross. That’s right sandwich lovers, the successful chain is making its way to Altoona to share its subs with the 814 community. Owners and operators of the Johnstown Firehouse Subs, Melissa (Missy) Kreutzberger and Joanne Lysinger, will be running […]
New store offering former inmates a chance at employment coming to Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new store is coming to the Reynoldsville community that allows individuals freshly coming out of the prison system a chance at employment. Second Chance Boutique is a second-hand clothing store on 410 E. Main Street, in the old Wine and Spirits building. Co-owner, Angel Lutcher, is planning for a […]
State College
4-Story, 10-Unit Apartment Building Proposed for Burrowes Street in State College
A preliminary land development plan reviewed by State College Planning Commission on Thursday proposes replacing two existing rental properties on South Burrowes Street with a single, four-story apartment building. A two-story, five-unit apartment building at 245 S. Burrowes St. and a house with one rental unit at 243 S. Burrowes...
How to Watch Hollidaysburg at Little League World Series (8/18/22): Free live stream, channel, time
Pennsylvania champion Hollidaysburg begins its run Thursday at the Little League World Series. Routing through the Mid-Atlantic Regional in Bristol, Connecticut, Hollidaysburg will play Southwest rep Pearland, Texas, at 7 p.m. at famed Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. ESPN2 will provide coverage, but fans without cable can still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State College
Centre County Remains at Medium COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County stayed at the medium community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, while the number of Pennsylvania counties at the high level ticked up, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. Statewide, 14 of the commonwealth’s 67 counties are at the...
fox8tv.com
Walker Twp. Fire Company Meeting
A contentious public meeting was held this evening in Centre County discussing fire protection and rescue services for the Walker Township community. The Supervisor’s meeting was held at the volunteer fire company’s main station in Hublersburg. And the meeting was packed. Walker Township and its volunteer fire company...
Road closure scheduled to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next Monday, PennDOT said a road will be closed in order to work on a railroad crossing in Portage. Northfolk Southern RR will be working on the railroad crossing at Dulancey Drive/Route 2012 from Monday, Aug. 22, at 6 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. The road […]
Centre Hall Fire Company responds to camper fire during Centre County Grange Fair move-in
Firefighters put the blaze out within minutes.
State College
County league champion reflects on LLWS experience
As the Hollidaysburg Little League begins play in the 2022 Little League World Series tonight against the Southwest team, one can only guess what it must be like for 12- and 13-year-old baseball players to all of a sudden be playing on the biggest stage imaginable, before thousands of people, the national and world press, and on national television.
Centre County Commission discusses Bellefonte warehouse plans
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward. During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to […]
Pennsylvania finds special motivation at State Tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament. After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it. “He’s...
Clearfield County offers senior citizens in-home COVID vaccine
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, with locations in Clearfield and Frenchville, is making it more convenient than ever for seniors to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Nurses at the clinic are offering in-home vaccinations for qualifying senior citizens, free of charge. This service is offered in partnership with the Clearfield County Area […]
Comments / 1