Kane Brown Proves He 'Ain't In The Business Of Breaking Hearts'
Kane Brown dropped another song from his upcoming album as fans eagerly await the whole project. “Go Around,” debuted on Tuesday (August 16), almost instantly becoming a fan-favorite track.
Brown is just a few weeks away from releasing his highly-anticipated third studio album, Different Man , which includes several highlights throughout the 17-track project . Brown’s fans will undoubtedly recognize “ Leave You Alone ,” “ One Mississippi ,” “ Whiskey Sour ,” “ Like I Love Country Music ,” and “ Grand ,” which Brown released with a new music video late last month. Different Man also includes two collaborations, including country superstar Blake Shelton on the title track and Brown’s wife, Katelyn Brown , on a track called “Thank God.”
Different Man is due on September 9, and before that, Brown is slated to make history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards . He’ll become the first male country artist to perform on the show, delivering a debut televised performance of “Grand.” Other artists set to perform at the 2022 VMAs include Anitta , J Balvin , Marshmello x Khalid , Panic! at the Disco , and Nicki Minaj , who will also receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the show. The VMAs are set for Sunday, August 28.
Listen to “Go Around” here :
