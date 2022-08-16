ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Brown Proves He 'Ain't In The Business Of Breaking Hearts'

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown dropped another song from his upcoming album as fans eagerly await the whole project. “Go Around,” debuted on Tuesday (August 16), almost instantly becoming a fan-favorite track.

Brown is just a few weeks away from releasing his highly-anticipated third studio album, Different Man , which includes several highlights throughout the 17-track project . Brown’s fans will undoubtedly recognize “ Leave You Alone ,” “ One Mississippi ,” “ Whiskey Sour ,” “ Like I Love Country Music ,” and “ Grand ,” which Brown released with a new music video late last month. Different Man also includes two collaborations, including country superstar Blake Shelton on the title track and Brown’s wife, Katelyn Brown , on a track called “Thank God.”

Different Man is due on September 9, and before that, Brown is slated to make history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards . He’ll become the first male country artist to perform on the show, delivering a debut televised performance of “Grand.” Other artists set to perform at the 2022 VMAs include Anitta , J Balvin , Marshmello x Khalid , Panic! at the Disco , and Nicki Minaj , who will also receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the show. The VMAs are set for Sunday, August 28.

Listen to “Go Around” here :

