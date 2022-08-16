Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Wilton Remains at Stage 2 Drought Level, Resident Report Capacity Issues with Wells
Yesterday, the Governor declared Fairfield County and all other counties, except New London and Windham, continue to remain at a Stage 2 drought level, meaning an incipient drought. New London and Windham were declared to have moved to Stage 3, meaning a moderate drought. Despite remaining in Stage 2, Wilton...
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities: Construction Hours Extended Beginning August 22
Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
Plan on parking on River Road? Get your parking pass! Mayor's office open on Saturday!
Parking passes are now needed for parking on River Road. The New Milford Mayor's office will be open this Saturday, August 20 from 8am-noon for residents to get their parking pass.
CHP Acquires Land In Monroe to Build Senior Living Facility
This attractive and well-designed project sits on a site that is naturally buffered from neighborhood impacts. Connecticut Housing Partners (CHP) has purchased just over two acres of land in Monroe, Connecticut on which it plans to construct 49-units of affordable housing for seniors. CHP plans to build a three-story New...
Latimer Urges Fire Safety Due to Lack of Rainfall
Due to a lack of rainfall recently, County Executive George Latimer is urging residents to follow safety precautions to reduce the risk of fires breaking out in Westchester. “The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has declared a High Fire Danger Warning for Westchester County and most of the state,” Latimer said. “This is the second highest fire danger level and it means that Westchester is at very high risk for fire.”
Why Small Businesses Matter in Wilton: Burn Boot Camp
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Burn Boot...
Stamford Public Schools, Police, Mayor, Hold Active Shooter Awareness Sessions
The Mayor’s Office, the Stamford Police Department, and Stamford Public Schools are hosting important active shooter awareness sessions for staff on August 24th from 9:30 am – 11:30 am and 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm. There will also be a session for families and community members on August...
American Red Cross Blood Drive at John C. Hart Memorial Library
American Red Cross Blood Drive at John C. Hart Memorial Library. August 30, 2022 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor keyword: "Hart" New donors are NEEDED and walk ins are welcome! Your donation can help save up to THREE...
Putnam County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI LABOR DAY / END OF SUMMER “High Visibility Engagement Campaign”
STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs August 19 through September 5, 2022. Sheriff Kevin J. McConville announced today that the Putnam County Sheriffs Office along with the New York State Police, Carmel and Kent Police Departments and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
DEC Expands Drought Watch in New York
Governor Kathy Hochul directed DEC to issue an updated drought watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. The watch now includes most New York counties except those located in the Adirondack, Eastern Great Lakes, and New York Metropolitan regions. Putnam County is considered...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Fine Art Restoring Hudson Valley
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fine Art...
Putnam County Sales Tax Revenue and ARPA Funding
Municipal leaders from across the county turned out for Putnam County Legislature committee meeting in late June to ask the legislators to consider County Executive MaryEllen Odell’s proposal to give the towns and villages $10 million in funding from the county’s sales tax revenue and ARPA funding. “This...
Town of Southbury is HIRING an Assistant Assessor
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Assistant Assessor. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $50,000-$60,000/year. This position provides responsible administrative and clerical assistance to the Assessor in the valuation of real estate, personal property and motor vehicles in preparation of the Grand List as set forth in the State Statutes.
Ridgefield Democrats’ free Ice Cream Social on Saturday
Looking for something to do on Saturday with the family? Interested in free ice cream for all courtesy of Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe? Want to find out more about the upcoming November elections?. Come visit Ridgefield Democrats’ free Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 20th from 2-4PM at Democratic...
Services planned for lifelong Danbury resident Paula T. Cappiello, age 81
Paula T. Cappiello, age 81, of Danbury, Connecticut, loving wife of Frank J. Cappiello Sr. and affectionate mother of three, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022. Paula was born in Danbury on December 20, 1940, a daughter of the late Kamil and Laurice (Habib) Saffi. A lifelong Danbury resident, she attended Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1958 followed by a completed course of study at the former Crandall’s Business School of Danbury.
First Day of School for Bethel Students is Monday, August 29 (Full Day)
Reminder - Monday, August 29th - the First Day of School is a FULL DAY. Click here for the 2022-2023 School Times Schedule. Our state required plan for Safe Return to In-person Learning Plan are posted on our website. It contains the procedures for students and staff who are symptomatic OR have tested positive for COVID-19. If you have any questions about those protocols, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Health Supervisor, Lisa Davenport ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or your school nurse. If you have feedback on that plan, please complete the Google Form.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Constantino's
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Constantino's!. Four...
Shop Wilton and Tax Free Sunday August 21 - August 27
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week will begin on Sunday, August 21 and run through Saturday, August 27, 2022. Clothing items and footwear under $100 will be exempt of the Connecticut sales tax for the week. Examples of clothing or footwear that are exempt when sold for less than $100 can...
This Week in the City: Japan Day ceremony at the Rose Garden of Rogers Park
In this episode of This Week in the City, Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the Victory over Japan Day ceremony that was held on Monday, August 15th at the Rose Garden of Rogers Park. This day recognizes when Japan surrendered to the Allies in 1945, marking the end of World War II.
Westchester's New Flood History Disclosure Law Now In Effect
Law Requires Persons Seeking to Rent Residential or Commercial Property to Complete a Flood History Disclosure Form for Prospective Tenants. Many communities in Westchester County have a long history of dealing with the serious impacts of flooding after large storms - flooding which may result in serious property damage or loss of life. Due to climate change, these storms are becoming more frequent and devastating. Oftentimes, prospective tenants in flood prone areas are left in the dark when it comes to the propensity of the flooding of the property they are renting or looking to rent. To combat this, Westchester County has adopted legislation which requires those looking to rent property to provide a Flood History Form to any and all prospective tenants. This new law went into effect on August 15.
