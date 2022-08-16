Tocoi Creek Toros Ready to Charge in Year 2

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA – Tocoi Creek High School opened its doors for the first time last August and, despite incomplete facilities at the time, fielded a competitive football program. The Toros enjoyed an up-and-down season, as would be expected of a brand new program, but now they expect to charge in Year 2.

“We’re a little more mature this year,” head coach Mike Kolakowksi told The St Augustine Record last spring. “We have an understanding of how to practice and of our offensive and defensive schemes. From where we were last year on May 4 to this year, it’s like night and day.”

Being a new school, Tocoi Creek enjoyed the unique benefit of not losing players to graduation heading into 2022. The school opened with only grades 9-11 populated, so last year’s juniors will be the first seniors for the program.

Tocoi Creek completed its first football season with a 3-5 record, registering the programs first win in its fourth game, a 21-12 victory over the Providence School of Jacksonville. After a slow start, the Toros managed to win three of their four games in October, including a pair of impressive offensive performances.

The Toros' offense averaged 20.9 points per game in 2021, highlighted by a 56-point performance in a win over Umatilla in mid-October. Tocoi Creek put up 47 points the following week against Melbourne Central Catholic.

The Toros defense, meanwhile, allowed 26.1 points per game, but improved as the season progressed. After allowing 40.7 points per game through the program’s first three contests, Tocoi Creek’s defense stiffened over the final five games, allowing just 17.4 points per game.

Coach Kolakowski acknowledged the value of having senior leadership, something the team was missing last season.

“You can go to any high school coach or any college coach–it doesn’t matter. You’ve got to have good senior leadership,” Kolakowski said.

Among the seniors looking to fill the leadership void in 2022 are Charlie Allsup, Wendell Dean, Dylan Freet, and Antonio Juarez.

Dean led the team in rushing last season and should be the featured back in 2022. He split time between the backfield and playing receiver as a junior, and flashed good vision at both positions.

Freet opened holes for Dean playing on the offensive line last season and will do so again 2022. He also contributed along the defensive line as well.

Allsup, meanwhile, returns as the team’s second-leading tackler last year from his inside linebacker position. Allsup should lead the defense from that spot this season.

Juarez resumes his role as an outside linebacker and team leader for his senior year as well. He expects the team to be stronger and ready to compete.

Tocoi Creek played its first season as an independent in football in 2021, a decision made by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA). For 2022, however, the team finds itself in district play for the first time. The Toros landed in the FHSAA’s Class 2S (Suburban) District 6 with Bradford High from Starke, Keystone Heights, and Palatka High. The Toros’ 2022 schedule increased to 10 games and features tough opponents, including Bradford and Nease, a pair of playoff teams from a year ago. “We’ve got to prove that we can play with people,” Kolakowski said. “There’s no game that we go in thinking that we’re going to win this thing. We can’t have that mentality. We’ve got our butts kicked. Then we came back, and we played some really good games.”