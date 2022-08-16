ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire. Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who claimed Williamson started the fire.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO