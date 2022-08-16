Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Board Approves Aviation Program Private Pilot Training Fees
The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved the proposed fee structure for the College’s Private Pilot training, part of the Aviation Program. At a special meeting on Tuesday, the Board approved the College’s request for fees, differential tuition, and other program costs, allowing classes to be offered this fall. YC will partner with Leighnor Aircraft to lease the Private Pilot training aircraft. Total costs for students will be approximately $14,388, comparable to many other nationwide programs.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Watters Garden Center to host Frontier Rotary Grapes-4-Good Benefit on September 25
The event features a gorgeous evening of wine and live music, 12 different wines, and artisan beers available for tasting. Wine Flows and spirits lift as the gardens come alive at Watters Garden Center hosts Prescott Frontier Rotary’s 16th benefit. On September 25, 5–8 pm, the garden center transforms into “A Garden Party,” with all proceeds going directly to Rotary community causes. Grapes-4-Good received an outpouring of support last year raising more than $95,000. The top auction items this year are trips to Austria and Italy. See Pinterest Board of past Grapes-4-Good events.
prescottenews.com
‘There’s Something In the Air’ for Prescott’s Hearing Community
Monsoon season is upon us in Prescott, which means dust blowing from the desert and heavy rain is in full swing. This weather, coupled with high temperatures and Prescott’s great hiking and golfing communities, is all a recipe for hearing aids to break down or not work well, surprisingly.
SignalsAZ
Volunteer for the Town of Prescott Valley
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals and the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
B&B overlooks historic downtown Globe in Arizona
The vision behind the Tavern Hotel in Cottonwood is to provide luxury at an affordable price. Quaint Tucson Inn provides history lessons for its guests. Built in 1877 Amory Park Inn is located in the heart of one of Tucson’s old neighborhoods. Tombstone's Monument Ranch is the perfect 'city...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
prescottenews.com
15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour Celebrates Art in the Quad Cities
The 15th Annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour will run from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Featuring over 100 artists throughout the Prescott/Quad-City area, the Studio Tour will offer attendees an opportunity to visit with the artists, observe their creative process and purchase one-of-a-kind works of art. Numerous mediums will be on display, including painting, ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodworking and more. Attendees of this free, self-guided event may begin at any of the 51 locations throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley or Paulden, and may visit as many as they like.
theprescotttimes.com
HIGH ALERT MISSING JUVENILE TEEN
The Prescott Valley Police Department is looking for assistance in locating a missing teen. Maylani Rutlidge disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley early last night. Maylani is described as a black female, 4’11”, 120 lbs, Hazel eyes, and blond/brown hair that is tied up. She was last seen wearing a LSW black sweater and blue jeans.
RELATED PEOPLE
SignalsAZ
Butterfly Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Butterfly Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Monarch and Swallowtail butterflies flock to this impressive bush. Spectacular 8″ inch...
SignalsAZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 89 in Chino Valley Aug. 21-23
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for overnight lane closures on State Route 89 at the Road 3 North intersection (milepost 326) while crews install a new traffic loop detector system. The following restrictions will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
theprescotttimes.com
Breaking News Fatal Bicycle Collision
On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s tourism revenue slows down
Two years since the global pandemic, Sedona’s businesses are just now seeing a drop in sales. Unlike many towns and cities across the country, Sedona did not see a loss of revenue or tourism during the summer and spring of 2020 and 2021. But now, the Sedona Chamber of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Aug 18 thru Aug 22
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches elderly man
If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. Phoenix restaurants heavily impacted by inflation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knau.org
Second ISIS fighter sentenced to life in prison for death of Prescott human rights activist Kayla Mueller
A second ISIS fighter was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the kidnapping and killing of Prescott native Kayla Mueller. Mueller was a human rights activist and humanitarian who was kidnapped and held captive by ISIS in Syria in 2013 as she was leaving a Doctors Without Borders hospital.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
Comments / 0