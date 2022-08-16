In late July, I set out with a hiking partner to complete the section of the Appalachian Trail through Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. This is a distance of about 108 miles. Although we ended this section hike halfway through for various reasons, we had some great moments. Overall the hike was very rewarding, and it was a bummer to head home early. I was hoping that this would complete the state of Virginia for me, but now I’m looking forward to completing this section the next time I can get out there. This section hike brought my total Appalachian Trail mileage hiked to somewhere around 1,750.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO