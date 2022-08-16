Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1350kman.com
USD 383 approves raises for classified staff, though concerns raised on student supervision pay rates
Classified employees in the Manhattan-Ogden School District will see a slight boost in pay, thanks to action Wednesday night from the school board. The board approved a $1.50 per hour increase for classified staff, retroactive to July 3. The move also brings up the base starting salary for new employees. While the wages are going up, Board President Curt Herrman had concerns that classified employees are paid a lower rate from their salary to perform student supervision duties as needed, either before or after school, or during lunch periods.
WIBW
New senior housing development in Topeka awarded tax credits, funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southern Hills Senior Homes, a new housing development in Topeka, has been awarded $625,000 in Federal Housing Tax Credits and $1.5 million in funding from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC). Cornerstone of Topeka is the General Partner, and the Excel Development Group is the developer...
1350kman.com
Flint Hills Food Recovery creating pathway to reduce food waste in Manhattan, Riley County
A new effort aimed at reducing food waste in Manhattan and Riley County is connecting the local food industry directly with shelters, churches and food pantries that can easily re-purpose it. Riley County and Manhattan Food and Farm Council (FFC) Coordinator Vickie James says the idea for the new Flint...
1350kman.com
K-State’s Technology Development Institute receives $2 million federal grant
Digital manufacturing education and services at Kansas State University are getting an upgrade, supported by a $2 million federal grant. K-State’s Technology Development Institute is among recipients of the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s Economic Adjustment Assistance grant. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), $500 million were available to communities around the U.S. to support economic recovery from COVID-19 impacts and promote new job growth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations
Kansas State University working to raise $75 million from private donors to land $25 million state grant to boost agriculture research and innovation. The post Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
1350kman.com
Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan to use middle school recreation centers after school beginning Monday
Manhattan’s two middle school recreation centers will be reserved for youth activities for a few hours in the afternoon on school days, part of a new partnership between the city and the Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan beginning Monday. The Boys & Girls Club will utilize space in...
WIBW
Late couple’s contemporary collection auctioned to benefit Topeka library
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unique collection of a late, local couple is up for auction to benefit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. public library, part of their final wishes. Claire and [Leo] Glenn Swogger spent years traveling and collecting contemporary modern art and furniture featuring unique Scandinavian and Danish designs mostly from the 60s and 70s, with some pieces from the 1980s.
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSU students roll into Manhattan
Fall semester classes begin Monday at Kansas State University. In Manhattan that's good news since it means thousands of KSU students are arriving in the community. There is increased traffic and longer lines in stores and restaurants but the addition of thousands of students is considered by many welcome news.
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Finalists for Topeka City Manager revealed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The identity of the four finalists for the position of Topeka’s new City Manager have been released. The four candidates being reviewed by the city’s governing body include: Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade and Abbe Yacoben. Each candidate will participate in two interview panels on Tuesday, Aug. 30. One panel will […]
WIBW
KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close the intersection of NW Hwy-24 and Rochester/Tyler. KDOT said the closure is for a mill and overlay project. They also said traffic will be maintained but restricted over the course of the project, which is expected to take two months to fully complete.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike CEO updates cashless tolling process, projects
Cashless tolling is the wave of the future for drivers on the Kansas Turnpike, and Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt detailed the process, the reasons behind it and upcoming related adjustments on KVOE’s Morning Show this week. Hewitt says cashless tolling, which will be in place by mid-2024 regardless...
1350kman.com
Shilling Construction to pay $71k for alleged violations of federal Clean Water Act
A Manhattan area construction company will pay more than $71,000 in civil penalties after alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7 said in a news release Friday that asphalt manufacturer Shilling Construction failed to adequately control stormwater runoff from its Manhattan facility. EPA says that led to illegal discharges of pollution into the Kansas River.
WIBW
Midday update on the storms
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library host the celebration wrap up for the Topeka and Shawnee County area National Night Out. Certificates of Appreciation were handed out to neighborhood representatives, and sponsors.
KVOE
Welsh plans conversations with Chase County residents, law enforcement staff after recent appointment as sheriff
Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh is taking on new duties in a different department soon. Welsh has been appointed as Chase County’s new sheriff, following the announcement current sheriff Richard Dorneker is retiring after nearly 30 years in the department and the last 18 as sheriff. Welsh has been a deputy in Lyon County for 12 years, first under Gary Eichorn and now under Jeff Cope.
Why is this Topeka coffee shop raising its prices?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rising costs are forcing some local businesses to reevaluate their prices, including a popular Topeka coffee shop. Milk & Honey Coffee Co. posted open letter to the community on social media Wednesday to give voice to its decision to consider raising prices. While not everything on the menu will be impacted by […]
Comments / 0