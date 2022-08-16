Read full article on original website
The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
Mobile City Council faces choice over restoring Civic Center
It’s been over 15 years since the Mobile City Council first began discussing renovating the Mobile Civic Center, which is around 58 years old. Now, those discussions are becoming more serious. Populous Architects, a consulting firm based in Boston, unveiled their proposals for overhauling the civic center to the...
Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
Litter becoming a problem in Fairhope retention pond
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a piece of land the City of Fairhope purchased about 10 years ago. It’s now a large retention pond situated along Morphy Avenue collecting drainage from several shopping centers along Highway 98, but it’s also catching a lot more than water. “It tends to collect a lot of trash just […]
Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
Election set for Daphne Special Tax District
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — An August 30 election date has been set for residents of the Daphne High School feeder pattern to consider approving a special 3 Mil increase to property taxes. The tax, should it pass, would benefit Daphne High School, Belforest Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Daphne Elementary,...
Mobile Port records record-breaking July, expansion set for 2025
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port of Mobile announced July was the “busiest month ever” for container cargo, breaking 50,000 units for the first time since the container port opened in 2008. A total of 316,473 containers have moved through the port since the start of the year, a 21% increase compared to 2021, […]
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
Canfor to invest $210 million in new Alabama sawmill complex
Canfor Southern Pine Inc. plans to invest $210 million to develop a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex for manufacturing and processing wood products in the Axis community near Mobile. “We are excited to be making this investment in a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex that will be built with next-generation, innovative technology...
4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million
A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
Officials break ground on new Baldwin Preparatory Academy
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new $73-million campus is closer to becoming reality in Baldwin County after a groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning in Loxley. The Baldwin Preparatory Academy will be built on a 50-acre site along Highway 59 north of I-10. The school will offer 10th to 12th-grade students from across the county […]
Can a lawsuit reshape development in Gulf Shores? City files response over impact fee claims
A lawsuit over impact fees in the city of Gulf Shores took another step in court last week, but it remains far from resolved. Baldwin County Presiding Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski has yet to rule on Gulf Shores’ latest motion against the suit filed by resident Debra Wymer, who contends that the city has been using impact fees improperly.
Heavy rainfall in Mobile causes people to be stranded on flooded roadways
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is no stranger to bad weather as heavy rain fell yet again Thursday. A flash flood warning was released for Mobile County and Baldwin County with several areas under water. FOX10 News saw cars trying to navigate flooded streets, only to get stuck. People could...
Manhole cover bounces and flaps as storm deluges Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A manhole cover along a busy street in downtown Mobile seemed to come to life Thursday morning. It was on a sidewalk in front of Mobile Government Plaza where the manhole cover became animated as it bounced and flapped -- perhaps set to movement by rushing water below.
Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
Flash Flood Warnings expire for Mobile and Baldwin counties
Flash flood warnings were issued for Mobile and Baldwin counties due to lots of rainfall Thursday morning and more is expected over the coming days.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Orange Beach to use work release inmates to battle worker shortage
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Good help is hard to find especially for jobs not a lot of people want to do. Orange Beach will help fill the gap by using inmate labor. “The biggest thing for us is dealing with the right of ways, grass cutting and picking up trash and cleaning ditches and culverts and all those things that public works does,” says Orange Beach city administrator Ken Grimes.
Africatown Heritage Preservation Fdn. names Dr. Afia Zakiya as first Exec. Director
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation (AHPF) Board of Directors is proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Afia S. Zakiya as its first Executive Director. “I’m honored to lead the effort to preserve the incredible piece of world history Africatown represents, and the riveting quest...
