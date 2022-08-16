A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.

