Newnan Times-Herald
Education Notes
Applications open for 2022-23 Student Advisory Council. State School Superintendent Richard Woods is looking for students in grades 10-12 to serve on his 2022-23 Student Advisory Council. These students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve...
fox5atlanta.com
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
State, county leaders considering increased oversight of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke during a public meeting Wednesday morning about their concerns with new leadership within the nonprofit’s board. “The safety is probably my biggest concern right now,” said Jama Hedgecoth, founder of the sanctuary. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta High School SROs Meadows, Ison honored
East Coweta High School honored its longtime school resource officers at a recent ceremony on the ECHS campus. Pictured from left are Col. James Yarbrough and Maj. Stephen Crook of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Vence Meadows, former ECHS student Sarah Najour, Lt. Rodney Ison, Sheriff Lenn Wood and ECHS Principal Steve Allen.
Newnan Times-Herald
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
Branch Out! Where to Pick Apples in Georgia
The time is ripe for some good old-fashioned fun, and during the fall that means finding a nearby festival or going apple picking in Georgia. Atlanta families know North Georgia’s mountains are where they will find bushels of excitement and fantastic farm activities that make this experience worth the drive. And you can’t go wrong with a peck of crisp apples when you’re baking up fall treats for the kids or packing healthy snacks into their school lunches. If you’re looking for hardcore fun, the season’s about to start.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
Newnan Times-Herald
Help with rent, utilities available through state program
Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
Newnan Times-Herald
Locals rally around Newnan boy with cancer
The local community recently showed support for a Newnan family who has been facing a nightmare; on July 12, 8-year-old Chance Meadows was diagnosed with leukemia. On Aug. 9, local first responders and community members organized a drive-by parade at the family’s home to welcome Chance home from the hospital. He had been at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment for 28 days, said his mother, Amy Meadows.
Newnan Times-Herald
Troup County releases sketch of alleged rapist
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an alleged rape that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at a church near Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. At about 2 p.m., the victim said she was entering the driveway of the...
WRDW-TV
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting
An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
Essence
Morehouse Grad Makes History As Youngest Atlanta Public Schools Principal
Dr. Dominique Merriweather started his career as a special education teacher nine years ago and has since risen through the ranks to become the district's youngest principal at 30 years old. A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools and the first African American leader...
Former Henry County teacher says she was fired for refusing to give students grades they didn’t earn
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher in Henry County says she was fired because she complained administrators tried to force her to give students grades they didn’t earn. Sheri Mimbs said school administrators instructed her to change grades to reflect its policy of not giving students anything less than a 60.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County delegation's hearing on Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary reveals ongoing disputes over transparency, suspension, animal safety
ATLANTA — A string of disputes and claims at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove became loud enough to catch the attention of members of the Henry County legislative delegation resulting in a hearing Wednesday morning. The hearing brought together Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, Henry...
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
Newnan Times-Herald
See & Do: August
Newnan - Aug. 18 - Aug. 28. The Newnan Theatre Company presents “Lying in State,” a comedy about a state senator who dies in a ridiculous gun accident, which has made him into a national hero. The local political leaders are strenuously looking for someone to fill his senate seat. His ex-wife is looking for a bugler to play at his funeral, a host of other zany characters are looking for love, votes, the right casket and a big purple squirrel named Mel, in this madcap comedy about love, politics and things not being what they seem to be. For more information, call the NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit http://www.newnantheatre.org/lying-in-state .
