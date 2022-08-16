Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Residential Rental Inspection, Maintenance Program Launched in Forest ParkNewsFocus AtlantaForest Park, GA
Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church membersCheryl E PrestonCollege Park, GA
Back to school bookbag and school supply giveaway events in AtlantaSage NewsAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Couple arrested after drugs found next to toddler's Happy Meal in SUV, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies say a couple who was pulled over along Interstate 85 earlier this month had a stash of drugs next to a toddler who was sitting in the back seat. Jonathan Loftis, 34, of Conyers, and Bethany Smith, 23, of LaGrange, were charged with...
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes a tip will lead to second arrest in murder of 28-year-old father
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain family is desperate to know the person who shot and killed a father will be held accountable. DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis. It happened at a Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road last month.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police need your help finding runaway 12-year-old boy
LITHONIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Isaiah Watson has been reported as a runaway. He was last seen Wednesday near Willowick Drive in Lithonia. Isaiah is described as 5 feet, 80 pounds with...
fox5atlanta.com
Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett PD seek help identifying driver in hit and run that seriously injured a motorcyclist
Suspect vehicle in Aug. 19, 2022 hit and run in Buford area of Gwinnett County. Contributed photo. (Buford, Ga., August 19, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is asking the public for help in identifying the driver of a silver Chevrolet Traverse LS who hit a motorcycle, leaving the rider with serious injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say
DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Woman who vanished from Buckhead townhome found dead
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a 26-year-old woman who vanished Tuesday afternoon from her Buckhead townhome has been found dead. Channel 2′s Justin Carter learned that police found Sheats inside her vehicle on Springer Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
20 dogs saved from being put down, now have new homes in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — After an urgent call by a local animal control to get 20 dogs adopted, all the dogs have been saved. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. first told you about the effort to get the dogs adopted on Wednesday and people responded. The Clayton...
Ga. man shot by police after running wife over, dragging her behind car, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges after police say he ran over with his wife with a car before dragging her down a hill behind it. LaGrange police officers were called to a home on Moore’s Hill just before 11 a.m. in...
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
blackchronicle.com
What Caused His Death?
Kevin Samuels, the 56-year-old YouTube guru, who graduated from Millwood High School before returning to live in Atlanta, appears to have had a cardiac event that led to his death, a police report said, and a prescription drug for hypertension was found in his system. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
fox5atlanta.com
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested. According to Douglasville Police, a...
fox5atlanta.com
Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say
DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
WMAZ
Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl
ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
A heart of gold' | Clayton County Police mourns loss of longtime
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its longtime detectives. Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away Wednesday, according to the police department's Facebook page. He was 57 years old. The police department said, "Detective Cook was one of the...
Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for rape suspect
TROUP COUNTY, Ga (WRBL) – A rape investigation is underway after woman was sexually assaulted near a church last week. According to officials with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the sexual assault occurred on Aug. 9, 2022, at a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway at around 2:00 p.m. The victim was entering […]
