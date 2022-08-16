ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Weekend concert to pay tribute to Waco musician

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The legacy of a Waco musician will be honored this weekend. Classie Ballou, Sr. passed away last month at the age of 84. Many of his children and grandchildren, as well as other local musicians, will be at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill this Sunday afternoon for the Classie Ballou Sr Tribute and Benefit Concert, on what would have been Ballou’s 85th birthday.
WACO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive

LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
LAMPASAS, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Texas QB named starter at Nebraska, per head coach Scott Frost

Nebraska is turning to former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson as its starter behind center, head coach Scott Frost revealed during a radio interview on Thursday evening. A former 4-star recruit, Thompson spent 4 seasons with the Longhorns program, redshirting in 2018. He played in a total of 7 games in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the starter in 2021. He threw for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns versus just 9 interceptions — with a completion rate of 63.2 percent — while totaling 4 more touchdowns on the ground. Thompson had 3 games with 5 passing touchdowns or more, including 6 against Kansas on Nov. 13.
LINCOLN, NE
Eater

TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown

A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Austonia

Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle

Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

New battery distribution center opens in Temple

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
TEMPLE, TX
KXAN

Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
WACO, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove alum, coach to be named to Hall of Fame

It’s been a busy summer for Brelan Chancellor, member of the class of CCHS 2010. Not only has he returned home to Copperas Cove to coach the very team he played for while at CCHS, he is being recognized by his college alma mater, the University of North Texas “Mean Green.”
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
LIBERTY HILL, TX

