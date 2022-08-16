Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Quinn Ewers named Texas Longhorns starting quarterback
Quinn Ewers has been named the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback, Steve Sarkisian announced Friday.
fox44news.com
Weekend concert to pay tribute to Waco musician
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The legacy of a Waco musician will be honored this weekend. Classie Ballou, Sr. passed away last month at the age of 84. Many of his children and grandchildren, as well as other local musicians, will be at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill this Sunday afternoon for the Classie Ballou Sr Tribute and Benefit Concert, on what would have been Ballou’s 85th birthday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive
LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Texas QB named starter at Nebraska, per head coach Scott Frost
Nebraska is turning to former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson as its starter behind center, head coach Scott Frost revealed during a radio interview on Thursday evening. A former 4-star recruit, Thompson spent 4 seasons with the Longhorns program, redshirting in 2018. He played in a total of 7 games in 2019 and 2020 before becoming the starter in 2021. He threw for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns versus just 9 interceptions — with a completion rate of 63.2 percent — while totaling 4 more touchdowns on the ground. Thompson had 3 games with 5 passing touchdowns or more, including 6 against Kansas on Nov. 13.
Eater
TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown
A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
inforney.com
New battery distribution center opens in Temple
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
Get Ready For Round 2 Of The All You Can Eat Crab Fest in Harker Heights, Texas
The godmother of Central Texas, Carolyn Brown, is at it again. Early this summer I wrote an article about Carolyn Brown letting local seafood lovers know to get ready to grab some butter because she was having a crab fest event in Harker Heights, Texas. Well, it's time for Round...
KXAN
Austin stars in new film ‘Look Both Ways’ on Netflix
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Netflix romance flick is now streaming and it’s starring Austin. “Look Both Ways” follows University of Texas graduate Natalie who is facing two life paths after taking a pregnancy test. In one, she’s pregnant and stays in Austin, Texas to be a mother. In the other, the test is negative and she pursues her dream of moving to Los Angeles to become an animator, according to the show’s description.
KWTX
Concrete truck overturns on Loop 340 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Friday morning worked a hazmat situation involving a concrete truck. The construction vehicle overturned around 11 a.m. Aug.19 in the 1500 block of West Loop 340 causing a large diesel leak on the road. Police had to close the Bagby Avenue...
KWTX
McLennan County, Texas indictment list for August 19, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a PDF containing the list of indictments in McLennan County, Texas. An updated list is released bi-weekly by the McLennan County District Clerk’s Office. This is the list for June 9, 2022.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
One-Of-A-Kind House Made Of Only Glass & Steel Just Hit The Market In Texas
The house is on the market for $1.2 million.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove alum, coach to be named to Hall of Fame
It’s been a busy summer for Brelan Chancellor, member of the class of CCHS 2010. Not only has he returned home to Copperas Cove to coach the very team he played for while at CCHS, he is being recognized by his college alma mater, the University of North Texas “Mean Green.”
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
fox44news.com
Groundkeepers Do More Work Maintaining Central Texas Cemeteries Amid Extreme Heat
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The extreme heat we’ve been experiencing this summer is affecting the final resting place of our loved ones. It has caused the earth to dry out moving headstones, and cemetery groundskeepers are having to make adjustments to keep everything in order. “The dryness...
