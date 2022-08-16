Read full article on original website
knau.org
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Arizona
People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
kjzz.org
Arizona taking disproportionate cuts to Colorado River water, says CAP manager
The Colorado River cutbacks that Arizona has been anticipating as a decades-long drought continues are going to happen in 2023. The U.S. Interior Department made the announcement this week as negotiations among Arizona and other lower basin states weren’t making much — if any — progress toward some kind of compromise.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
News 8 KFMB
Arizona using shipping containers to fill border wall gaps in Yuma | Will it work?
YUMA, Ariz. — The state of Arizona is using shipping containers to fill gaps in the unfinished wall along the United States-Mexico border in Yuma. However, questions remain if the shipping containers will work effectively to deter migrants. The price tag. Arizona's Director of Homeland Security, Tim Roemer said...
Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp
UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kjzz.org
ASU scientist says the Inflation Reduction Act will have a big climate impact in Arizona
President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law this week, and with it, made the single largest investment by our federal government into climate change mitigation in our nation’s history. While it was a lot less than Democrats originally pushed for, the bill includes everything from major...
Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News
City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit
The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
news3lv.com
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
kuer.org
Utah Gov. Cox reiterates that upper Colorado River states aren’t using their full water share
On the same day that the federal government announced new Colorado River cuts aimed at Arizona and Nevada, Gov. Spencer Cox reiterated Utah’s stance that the Lower Basin states should shoulder the blame. In a live-streamed interview with The Washington Post, the governor said Arizona, California and Nevada are overusing the water allocated to them.
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley for over 65 years, developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds a full dimension...
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, calls water supply ‘maybe the top issue’
PHOENIX – With Arizona facing a future with reduced access to Colorado River water, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said securing the state’s supply is “a top issue, maybe the top issue.”. “We need to have a comprehensive plan to address that problem,” Lake told KTAR News...
New Mexico highlighted in congressional report on ‘dire problem of election misinformation’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators in Washington, D.C. point to New Mexico as an example of how election misinformation and disinformation can spread. A recent report by the U.S. House of Representatives’ main investigative committee points to Otero County, New Mexico as a case study in “fraudulent audits.” “The Committee investigated two such audits: in Maricopa […]
azmarijuana.com
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
ABC 15 News
Shipping container barrier construction continues despite hiccups
YUMA, AZ — Construction of the temporary border wall in Yuma continues, but not without its challenges. On Monday a set of shipping containers, used as part of Arizona’s effort to close gaps along the border wall near Yuma, were found toppled over. The governor’s office tells ABC15...
