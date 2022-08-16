ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Related
knau.org

How new Colorado River cuts will impact Arizona

People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region.
ARIZONA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls

Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Government
Local
Arizona Government
ABC4

Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp

UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#River Basin#Lake Mead#Central Arizona
Arizona Mirror

Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration

PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit

The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
Missouri Independent

Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee

A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico highlighted in congressional report on ‘dire problem of election misinformation’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators in Washington, D.C. point to New Mexico as an example of how election misinformation and disinformation can spread. A recent report by the U.S. House of Representatives’ main investigative committee points to Otero County, New Mexico as a case study in “fraudulent audits.” “The Committee investigated two such audits: in Maricopa […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
azmarijuana.com

Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO

Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Shipping container barrier construction continues despite hiccups

YUMA, AZ — Construction of the temporary border wall in Yuma continues, but not without its challenges. On Monday a set of shipping containers, used as part of Arizona’s effort to close gaps along the border wall near Yuma, were found toppled over. The governor’s office tells ABC15...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy