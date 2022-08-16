Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The mayor of San Francisco’s long fight to get her brother out of jail over armed robbery that turned fatal
On Monday morning, a California man named Napoleon Brown woke up in a San Francisco jail cell after more than two decades in state prison. He was in the city to seek a reduced sentence for his role in an infamous robbery-carjacking in 2000 that led to the death of his then-girlfriend on the Golden Gate Bridge. He’s already been in prison more than 22 years, and is set to stay another 22 more under a plea deal he reached with prosecutors. On that same Monday morning, his sister, London Breed, woke up in her home in San Francisco’s Haight...
NYC thieves rob coffee shop customers at gunpoint near office of 'defund police' council member
Crime is creeping closer to New York politicians who advocated for defunding police in recent years. Two men on motorcycles robbed several patrons at a New York coffee shop on Tuesday, across the street from the office of a prominent proponent of defunding the New York Police Department. New York...
Former city employee shut down police website over a pay dispute, officials say
Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
'Defund the police' movement leaves some places without protection
Residents in small cities and towns across the United States are suffering from the unintended consequences of the "defund the police" movement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Homeless people wait as Los Angeles lets thousands of federal housing vouchers go unused
Many of the 3,000 people and families in L.A. who have received the emergency vouchers remain in limbo.
California murderer released 6 years into 50-year sentence arrested again on gun, DUI charges after car chase
A reputed gang member and convicted murderer who got out of prison decades early with help from Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is facing new felony charges, according to authorities. Andrew Cachu was released in November after Deputy District Attorney Alisa Blair, a close Gascon ally, declined to present...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Cops Bust Crime Ring Suspected of Stealing $22M in Catalytic Converters
Screenshot via KGW8 News/YouTubeThey're estimated to have stolen 44,000 in total, and so far, police have recovered 3,000 of them.
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
A former police officer was charged for a 2nd time in connection to the deadly Breonna Taylor raid. Experts explain why it's not double jeopardy.
On Thursday, federal prosecutors announced indictments against four current and former police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decorated LA nurse accused of getting drunk, shooting into neighbor's Sunset Blvd apartment during dispute
A decorated California nurse is behind bars this week after allegedly firing her handgun into a neighbor’s Sunset Boulevard apartment while "intoxicated" Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Kathryn Pugh, a 39-year-old registered nurse who was honored in 2019 with a DAISY Award at Huntington Health in Arcadia, allegedly had...
FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices
(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
Two former Minneapolis cops sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights
July 27 (UPI) -- Two former Minneapolis police officers were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for violating George Floyd's civil rights the day he was killed by a fellow officer. U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced J. Alexander Keung to three years and Tou Thao to three-and-a-half years in...
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted
The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven’t been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
An Alabama Prison Allegedly Botched a Man's Execution. Officials Deny That Anything Unusual Occurred.
Joe Nathan James was set to be executed by the state of Alabama at 6 pm on July 28. But the execution was delayed by three hours, and when media personnel was finally allowed into the execution chamber, they saw a man who appeared unconscious as prison employees read his death warrant and asked for his last words.
Parkland shooting trial: Nikolas Cruz's jailed sister to testify Monday
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s jailed sister is scheduled to testify Wednesday when the gunman’s penalty trial for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago resumes. An order to transport his half-sister, Danielle Woodard, 35, from the Turner Guild Knight Correctional...
Fox News
779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3