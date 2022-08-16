ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Independent

The mayor of San Francisco’s long fight to get her brother out of jail over armed robbery that turned fatal

On Monday morning, a California man named Napoleon Brown woke up in a San Francisco jail cell after more than two decades in state prison. He was in the city to seek a reduced sentence for his role in an infamous robbery-carjacking in 2000 that led to the death of his then-girlfriend on the Golden Gate Bridge. He’s already been in prison more than 22 years, and is set to stay another 22 more under a plea deal he reached with prosecutors. On that same Monday morning, his sister, London Breed, woke up in her home in San Francisco’s Haight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Former city employee shut down police website over a pay dispute, officials say

Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Crime & Safety
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WORLD
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
TheDailyBeast

Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted

The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven’t been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Fox News

Fox News

