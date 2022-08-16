Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful today; rain comes back this weekend
It’s a beautiful Friday afternoon with humidity in control and a beautiful mostly sunny sky. Little Rock will have a high around 90°. No rain is coming to Central Arkansas today, but isolated showers/thunderstorms will once again be possible Saturday. Then Sunday and Monday, rain chances will greatly increase with the passing of a new front.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Several days of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: A stationary front is going to set up over Arkansas starting Sunday morning. This will cause cloudy skies and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will become highest in the afternoon with most of the storms forming south of I-40. Overcast skies will cause temperatures to remain cool. Afternoon highs will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a southwest wind of around 5 mph. No severe weather is expected.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A Fifty-Fifty Weekend
A cold front will bring much higher shower and thunderstorm chances late this weekend. Tropical moisture surging north from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to areas of heavy rainfall especially south of I-40. The cold front is expected to become quasi-stationary which will lead to continued rain chances especially...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy Weather on the Way
A pleasant end of the workweek is in the forecast with lows tonight in the 60s and highs Friday around 90°. Heat and humidity will move back into Arkansas Saturday with highs back into the 90s and heat indices up to 105°. A cold front will bring a...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A small chance of showers today
We have a small chance of shower this morning, and then some pop up showers are possible this afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s in the LR Metro, and they will reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Little to no rain is expected late today, tonight and tomorrow....
KVUE
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
KARK
Record hot and cold: How Little Rock could see two records this week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock and much of central Arkansas have seen a wide variety of weather this week. To start the week, temperatures sailed into the triple digits on Monday. Little Rock hit 104° on Monday, making it the hottest temperature in 6 years. This also tied the record in Little Rock for the 4th time. Little Rock first hit 104° in 1943, then in 1954 and 2007, and lastly on Monday!
KHOU
SE Texas front: Street flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday
A cold front will be passing through the Houston area Friday. The action should kick off in the northern counties by noon. Many spots could exceed 3 inches of rain.
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
DROUGHT BUSTER: Arkansas to see several inches of rain over the next week!
Our weather pattern is shifting to one with a lot more rainfall.
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
onlyinark.com
Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up
Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
Temporary thermal water shut down in Hot Springs National Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022. Contractors will install new controls for the thermal water collection and distribution system in Hot Springs National Park. These new controls...
nwahomepage.com
OV Alert! Class of 2023’s 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop plan to take official visits to Arkansas on Sept. 16-18
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program will welcome in two 2023 uber-talented cousins for official visits on the weekend of Sept. 16-18 in 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop, according to a source. Fall (6-11 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo, composite...
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas brother-sister pair pull two 50-pound catfish
MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Do you have a big fish story? A brother-sister central Arkansas duo may well have you beat. Arkansas Game and Fish is reporting Aug. 17 that Haylee and Logan Applegate caught two huge flathead catfish, each over 50 pounds, while night-fishing in Lake Conway. Their father Roger does not think these two fish, each as long as the young fishers are tall, are not the largest in the lake.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR
Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
