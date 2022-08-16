ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: season 3, week 11 quests and how to complete them

The next set of Fortnite challenges is live, this time for season 3, week 11. For the most part, the new quests are relatively straightforward, though some of them might require a little preparation to complete. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to complete the new challenges with ease.
MultiVersus was July’s bestselling game despite being free-to-play

Free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus was July 2022’s bestselling game in the United States, as revealed by market research company The NPD Group. Although the game is free, its optional, paid Founder’s Packs “fit into the full game sale bucket,” according to NPD’s Mat Piscatella. This is noteworthy since NPD tracks dollar sales, not the number of copies sold.
Nintendo was working on a cross-platform accessibility controller

According to former Nintendo Of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé, Nintendo was working on a cross-platform controller, designed for people with access needs. Fils-Aimé said Xbox’s adaptive controller was used “as a jumping-off point to create something that would be platform-agnostic and adaptable by any consumer,” in a new interview with Inverse.
Dead Island 2 leaks on Amazon with a February release date

An Amazon listing for Dead Island 2 has been leaked, providing details about the long-awaited sequel. The release date noted on the listing is February 3, 2023. The listing also confirms that it will launch on at least PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox platforms. According to the listing, Dead...
The best Warzone H4 Blixen loadout

The current Call of Duty: Warzone weapon meta is wide open, with a slew of viable weapons across the board. Still, there are some weapons that come out ahead, statistically speaking. One of those is the H4 Blixen, an SMG that was added earlier in 2022. Since its implementation, the...
