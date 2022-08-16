Following last night’s disappointing loss, the Braves have an even more challenging task ahead of them if they want to win the series against the Mets. Jacob deGrom is set to toe the rubber for New York on Thursday night. The last time he faced the Braves, all he did was take a perfect game into the sixth inning and strike out 12 on just 75 pitches. DeGrom is a machine, easily the best pitcher in baseball today, but could he be in a Braves uniform this time next year?

