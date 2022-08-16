Minnesotans travel to Wyoming to support Liz Cheney

In an effort to help support Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one Minnesota woman with Principles First MN joined a group of conservatives who journeyed to the state to help campaign for the Republican who has been under attack by her own political party.

Cheney, who is serving as the vice chair for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks, has been all but cast out by her party in Wyoming as they look to replace her as the Republican nominee on the ballot this November.

But some, like Polly Calhoun from Minnesota, want to see Cheney retain her seat, and she joined News Talk 830 WCCO's Adam Carter and Jordana Green to discuss her time in Wyoming.

The Wyoming primary is being held today, and in recent polls, Cheney was far behind her counterparts looking to take her seat.

Calhoun shared that her group, Principles First, is made up of former Republicans, Democrats, and independents, from across the country who "miss having principles running our politics and having standards."

When it comes to how their group gathered, Calhoun shared that they were upset to see Cheney's constituents turn on her when she has been nothing but consistent with her views and politics.

"Nothing has changed, so I don't know why so many of her supporters have," Calhoun said.

Calhoun shared that the congresswoman "has been sticking her neck out" while "sacrificing her entire political career to stand for the truth" while she stands by her beliefs.

"Those of us with Principles First, from around the country and from Minnesota, believe that she deserves to have people come and fight for her," Calhoun shared.

And fight for her they did as Calhoun and others from around the country door knocked in the state to encourage voters to continue to support Cheney. However, their presence was met with mixed reviews.

"I had some pretty upset responses from anti-Cheney people," Calhoun said, noting that most of it came online and not from Wyoming voters they actually spoke with. She shared that they had conversations with many who said they wouldn't vote for Cheney because she's a "traitor," but nothing went to the extreme.

Calhoun shared that at the end of the day, her group worked to meet people where they were because it's better to have "conversations and not arguments."