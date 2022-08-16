ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce explains how Patrick Mahomes 'keeps finding ways to get better'

By John Healy
 3 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is going to look a bit different this year following the loss of top wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center it should be no problem.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce credited his 26-year-old quarterback with helping the offense grow in preparation for the 2022 season while talking to reporters on Monday, adding that Mahomes continues to get better.

“Oh, without a doubt. It’s the whole offense in general,” he said (h/t ProFootballTalk). “You put a lot more accountability on the O-line for being together for a whole ‘nother year, having that much chemistry together. And then on top of that, what Pat’s able to do is keep developing. He keeps finding ways to get better as a quarterback. And that, by far, is what’s made this offense take off and go into more of a passing offense than what we’ve had in the past.”

While Mahomes was third in the NFL in pass attempts last season, so it’s hard to envision how they can become even more of a passing offense, but the quarterback will likely have to find ways to distribute the ball more evenly without Hill.

Kelce stopped short of saying that Mahomes can do more now in his career than earlier, but praised his maturation from season to season.

“It’s hard to say, man,” Kelce said. “I’ve always thought he’s been one of the smartest guys I’ve ever been around on the football field — whether it’s just playing off natural instincts or actually knowing what the defense is doing. I’ll leave that up to him to tell you.

“But I think his development over the offseasons has got a lot to do with taking it to that next step — whether it’s that next read or understanding what the defense is doing so you know where to go even more precise with the ball instead of just feeling out the defense. I’ve really seen that out of him in this camp more than any.”

