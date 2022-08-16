Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Governor Gordon joined by other governors in pushing back against EPA overreach
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency‘s (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The governors say...
kidnewsradio.com
Firefighters keeping busy with area wildfires
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – In an already difficult fire season, Bonneville County Fire District members are now helping out at the Moose Fire. But that’s not unusual for the BCFD. They’ve spent the last 12 weeks fighting fires non-stop across the western United States. “This year,...
kidnewsradio.com
Chubbuck Walmart holds remodel celebration
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, the Walmart in Chubbuck held a reopening celebration for the remodel of their store. The celebration included a kid’s carnival, the presentation of grants to six local nonprofits, and a first look at the newly remodeled store. “We gave away $11,000 to...
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 612 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 612 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday it intends to make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September. Created earlier this year by Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature, Empowering Parents is a $50 million grant program modeled after...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Nearly 345 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho – all in the name of community service. Idaho’s AmeriCorps programs are funded by...
kidnewsradio.com
Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines near
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines are quickly approaching, and now is the chance to submit your award-winning entry to the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. The entry dates for Home Arts Departments vary from August 26 – September 1. All livestock entry forms...
kidnewsradio.com
Pocatello Police mobile command center ribbon cutting set Tuesday
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Police Department would like to recognize Operation Underground Railroad for its donation of more than $400,000 to get a mobile command center. This mobile command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years and will dramatically increase the department’s ability to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidnewsradio.com
Annual free zoo day at Zoo Idaho set August 20
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho and Connections Credit Union are teaming up to provide free admission to Zoo Idaho Saturday, August 20. Zoo Idaho will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Connections Credit Union will also be hosting a free BBQ with hotdogs and beverages while...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 18, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new “Leading Idaho” waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state re-insurance program created two years ago.
kidnewsradio.com
Bingham County gets new sheriff
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham County got a new sheriff this week. Jeff Gardner was officially sworn in as the interim sheriff. He takes over the role after former Sheriff Craig Rowland resigned. Gardner says he is humbled by the overwhelming support he has received and is anxious to...
kidnewsradio.com
Apartment fire in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night around 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. On scene you could see a few windows were broken out on the bottom and top floors...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kidnewsradio.com
Extra patrols targeting drunk drivers
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols on our roads targeting drunk drivers. Since Memorial Day Weekend, Idaho has seen 72 fatalities, many of which involved intoxicated drivers. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, deputies will be working high traffic and problem areas now through the Labor Day weekend looking for aggressive driving behaviors and those who may be driving under the influence in hopes to intervene before tragedy strikes.
kidnewsradio.com
What it takes to pass the Idaho Falls Police physical fitness test
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for new recruits, starting with its upcoming entry and physical fitness tests. For anyone interested in joining the department, hiring Captain Joel Tisdale says now is the time to get in shape. “In the police world, there’s...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to do this weekend – August 19, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. You’ll have a chance to show off your cars tomorrow at the Snake River Truck & Off-Road Show. The show starts at 8 am and goes until 3 pm at McCowin Park in Idaho Falls. Come check out old and stylish vehicles.
Comments / 0