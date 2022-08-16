IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols on our roads targeting drunk drivers. Since Memorial Day Weekend, Idaho has seen 72 fatalities, many of which involved intoxicated drivers. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, deputies will be working high traffic and problem areas now through the Labor Day weekend looking for aggressive driving behaviors and those who may be driving under the influence in hopes to intervene before tragedy strikes.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO