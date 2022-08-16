ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Shares Her Reasons for Leaving

Try not to be too sad when Rena Sofer makes her final appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 29. She herself is very much at peace with her departure. In fact, “I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time,” she tells Soap Opera Digest.
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Arcade Games, Chipotle Candles and Billy Reid x Gibson

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: NFL Blitz relives the football version of NBA Jam, Chipolte releases a joke candle, and Billy Reid teams up with Gibson for a Humminbird-themed collection.
