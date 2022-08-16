SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A Moose Fire virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook Page. Due to increased fire activity along the Salmon River from Pine Creek to Panther Creek, the portion of the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek will be closed until further notice. Panther Creek Rd is the alternate route to access Corn Creek. The alternate route is unpaved, narrow, and will have fire-related and mining-related traffic present, so please drive carefully and plan for extra travel time.

SALMON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO