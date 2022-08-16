Read full article on original website
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Custer and Lemhi counties
LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban for Custer and Lemhi County. The degraded air quality is due to wildfire smoke. The Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups until Monday at...
Deer Gulch Access Area on Salmon River to close temporarily
ELLIS, Idaho (KIFI) – Portions of Idaho Fish and Game’s Deer Gulch Access Area on the upper Salmon River near Ellis will be temporarily closed for improvements beginning Aug. 29. Construction is planned to restore and enhance 500 feet of eroding riverbank to protect the bridge over the...
Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure modified
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Effective Thursday at 6:00 a.m., the Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐507, which includes updates to a road and trail status. Baldy Mountain Road (#60026) to the intersection with #60020...
Moose Fire grows to 86,102 acres
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 86,102 acres and is 34% contained. The Baldy Mountain Road (FS 026) is opening Thursday for firewood cutting from Perreau Creek Road to the junction of the Ridge Road (FS 020). As a reminder, at this time the Ridge Road remains closed to travel. Personal use fuelwood permits are available at local SalmonChallis National Forest offices as well as several area businesses.
Moose Fire virtual public meeting set Wednesday
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A Moose Fire virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook Page. Due to increased fire activity along the Salmon River from Pine Creek to Panther Creek, the portion of the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek will be closed until further notice. Panther Creek Rd is the alternate route to access Corn Creek. The alternate route is unpaved, narrow, and will have fire-related and mining-related traffic present, so please drive carefully and plan for extra travel time.
DEQ awards $3 million to city of Challis
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of a $3 million low-interest drinking water construction loan to the city of Challis in Custer County. The funding will be used for construction of a new well, well house, booster station, transmission line and...
