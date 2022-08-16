Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Related
Here's what's included in Austin City Council's $5B budget for next fiscal year
The Austin City Council adopted a $5 billion budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The budget includes a range of investments and directions that will be applied to rental assistance, fire and EMS stations, police cadet academies and more.With the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, City Manager Spencer Cronk said the budget puts the city in a strong position to recruit and retain staff. “It does this while reducing the City’s portion of the annual property tax bill for the typical homeowner and investing in public safety, disaster response, and actions to address climate change,” Cronk said. The general fund...
Will Airbnb's new anti-party system help ease disturbances in Austin's neighborhoods?
Stephanie Ashworth lived in a neighborhood north of Tarrytown, near W. 35th St. and Balcones Drive the summer of 2013. One of her neighbors wanted to move to a different school district and decided to rent out their home on Airbnb upon leaving. “We’re like—’ok’—we didn’t know any better,” Ashworth said. “And it was awful.” Ashworth said guests played loud music, used the pool naked and would return from trips at the lake stumbling drunk out of party buses. “It ruins your peace of mind where you should be able to have it. Where you should be able to feel...
Mayoral candidates outline plans to make housing more affordable
By Jonathan LeeSince the pandemic began, most Austinites have felt the effects of increased rent, higher property taxes, or home prices growing increasingly out of reach. With rising costs forcing people out of their neighborhoods (or out of the city entirely), candidates hoping to become Austin’s next mayor in November agree that something has to be done – and with urgency. Here, we’ll break down how mayoral candidates Celia Israel, Kirk Watson and Jennifer Virden say they’ll make housing more affordable. How urgent?While housing affordability has been a salient issue for many years, the problem has only recently become a...
Austin political candidates have voting records too
When it comes to the 2022 Austin mayoral and City Council election set for Nov. 8, voters can examine the actual performance of the two incumbents seeking reelection. But what of the other 31 candidates whose names may be on the ballot and vying to be the new mayor or one of the five council members on the dais? Aside from what these candidates say on the campaign trail, publish on their campaign websites, or post on social media, how do we judge their fitness for office? This article focuses on how much and how often each of the 33 candidates have participated in democracy by casting their votes at the ballot box. Click here to read the full story from The Austin Bulldog.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apple's Northwest campus continues growth plans with $279M in additional structures
Construction on additional structures for Apple’s Northwest Austin campus could start in February. The August filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation are the latest glimpse at the campus that was announced in December 2018. The campus is expected to be 3 million square feet with 12 office and amenity buildings, parking garages and other facilities once it’s finished. Plans on the three structures in the filings are estimated to total $279 million and are expected to reach completion by February 2025. One of the planned structures is a $100 million five-level building. International firm HKS Architects, which opened an office in Austin earlier this year, is listed as the designer. Another multi-story building also designed by HKS is expected to be 298,977 square feet and cost $118 million. The last structure in the filing is a $61 million parking garage with nine levels and 3,500 spots for cars. The initial phase of the tech giant’s campus could welcome 5,000 employees and maybe even reach 15,000 upon completion, Apple has said.
Cool down: 5 houses on the market that have rapidly dropped thousands in price
Gone are the days of paying $100,000 over asking price for a fixer-upper—your dollar now goes a little further in Austin’s real estate market.Housing prices are dropping across the country, inventory is up, sales are down and the transition into a buyer’s market is beginning as realtors work to set expectations for sellers. Boomtowns like Austin are seeing some of the most dramatic effects of the slump—while paying over asking price was normal last year, houses are more likely to sell below listing price at the moment.1200 Barton Creek Blvd., Apt. 36 | $2,999,000 | ⬇️ $251KThis sprawling, two bedroom,...
Tesla's break into electricity retail kicks off with an Austin job opening
Tesla is taking steps toward its plan to provide retail electricity. A job has opened up for a product operations manager based in Austin. Tesla says this role will be central to the success of its emerging electricity retail business. The manager will initially focus on the Texas market, growing the business and the team. Texas leaders have previously welcomed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his businesses like when Gov. Greg Abbott boasted this past spring about the opening of Tesla’s gigafactory in southeast Travis County. But Tesla’s ambitions could go beyond Texas eventually. The job description mentions that the...
Over 100 Austin businesses make Inc.'s top fastest-growing companies
Austin companies are on a rapid success streak. 136 Austin-area companies made Inc.’s 5000 ranking of the fastest growing companies in America. In total, the companies generated $5.3 billion in revenue and added about 16,700 jobs. Local businesses on the list increased from last year when 111 companies secured a spot on the rank. The crown for the best ranking of an Austin company goes to AdOutreach, which peaked at 60 for achieving a 6,052% growth rate. Founded in 2016, the company offers training and resources for using YouTube ads for business growth. The company’s founder Aleric Heck celebrated its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Campus gets its tallest tower yet with a 30-story building for student housing
Move-in has started for a new 300-foot tower a few blocks away from the University of Texas at Austin. Known as Waterloo Tower, the fully leased building totals 229,728 square feet and is located off of the Drag, along 24th Street. The Austin-based developer, LV Collective, says this location offers easy access to West Campus restaurants and shops and connects residents to the UT campus. With 241 units and 796 beds, residents have perks like Daydreamer Coffee in the lobby and a rooftop amenity level. The rooftop has unobstructed views of downtown Austin and the UT campus, plus private cabana-style...
Austin median home price leveling out as July shows smallest increase since 2020
Austin’s housing market is continuing to stabilize as the home price increase percentage has dropped to single digits for the first time since June 2020.According to the Austin Board of Realtors July 2022 monthly market statistics report, the Austin-Round Rock metro area reached 2.7 months of housing inventory, the highest level of inventory since November 2018.The current median house price sits at $515,000, up 8% year over year, but down from June 2022’s median price of $537,475.What’s changed since June?Listings are up and they are staying on the market longerAs of July, listings are up by 167% with 8,709 active...
Airlines end three nonstop service routes out of Austin airport
After a long period of new flight expansions, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are doing away with some nonstop routes out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.American Airlines announced it will halt service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 3 this year alongside 31,000 other flights worldwide. No other airlines currently operate along that route.An American Airlines spokesperson told KXAN the route is not meeting performance expectations, however, there is still a direct route to San Juan via Dallas-Fort Worth.American has been widely expanding in Austin, recently announcing direct flights to Cozumel, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and seasonal routes to Vail, Colorado, Palm Springs and Orange County, California. Meanwhile, JetBlue is suspending nonstop service from Austin to Los Angeles and Newark as part of a larger change affecting 37 routes, starting in February 2023. Both direct routes are still supported by other airlines: Spirit and United offer direct routes to Newark while Alaska Airlines, American, Delta Air Lines, Southwest, Spirit and United offer direct service to Los Angeles.
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities:Houston (3.9%)San Antonio (3.1%)Dallas (2.8%)Areas out of state the other 13% have moved to include, Los Angeles, New York and Denver. On average, former Austinite moved to an area about 173 miles away for their job—9 miles below the national average.Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hiring: Editorial Leader
Austonia, a for-profit, all-digital Austin news startup, is looking for the right person for a new editorial leadership position. Do you have 5+ years in digital, broadcast, or print news, including field experience, producing/editing, and social media? Are you at a point in your career where you’re ready to run things? Ready to make your mark? This could be the opportunity for you. In two years we’ve pushed our way into the Austin media landscape, and we’re looking for the leader who can move us toward the front. Us: Austin is the most interesting city in the world, and we want to cover it that way. The people, issues, companies, opportunities, challenges, and cultures that make Austin dynamic and successful.
Central Health’s quest for Medical School accountability blocked by 2014 agreement
The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously July 26th to require that Central Health undergo an unprecedented independent performance audit. Commissioners voted again August 2nd to go with the tougher of two proposals for the scope of that audit.A key goal of the audit is to obtain nitty-gritty details about what medical services Dell Medical School has provided to low-income Travis County residents in return for the $35 million annual payments from Central Health—$280 million so far. Over the initial 25-year term, payments will add up to $875 million and every penny of it comes out of the pockets of Travis County property taxpayers.Click here to read the full story from The Austin Bulldog.
Austin airport evacuates after fire alarm malfunction
A falsely-triggered fire alarm at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused a full evacuation on Wednesday and rescreening of passengers.According to ABIA, a water main break on the airport apron, where passengers board, started the fire alarm. Passengers were evacuated around 7:30 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution.”Checkpoints are open & our @Tsa_SouthWest partners are working to re-screen all evacuated and recently arrived passengers.Please keep an eye on your flight’s status for delays: https://t.co/cjMSFYBJ4W pic.twitter.com/K5psMf1pjK— Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (@AUStinAirport) August 10, 2022 Operations returned to normal at 10:22 a.m. and passengers were all rescreened upon re-entry, which was about 15 minutes later.Airlines have readjusted their flight schedules but official schedules are here. The Austin Fire Department said the alarm was a “malfunction” that has been resolved.
After a run at Whole Foods, former executives creating new chain focused on dining and wellness
A chain of plant-based restaurants and wellness centers is getting its start in Austin. Following time in executive-level positions with Austin-started Whole Foods Market, Betsy Foster, former senior vice president, retiring co-founder and CEO John Mackey and former Whole Foods co-CEO Walter Robb are onto their next project: a startup called Healthy America LLC. The venture raised $31 million from investors earlier this year to create a national network of wellness centers and vegetarian restaurants. Bloomberg reported on a now-closed job posting for Healthy America, which described it as “an evidence-based lifestyle company, leading the convergence of culinary, healthcare, and wellness.”The posting mentions an aim to “meaningfully transform the health and wellbeing of individuals.” Aside from food, educational, fitness and spa services may also be offered.Incorporated in 2020, Healthy America seems to be at an office near 38th Street and Lamar Boulevard, the Austin Business Journal reports.
Mobility committee hears the case for remotely piloted delivery robots
The colorful little robots roaming the streets of Austin, delivering burritos and fried chicken, are likely not going anywhere soon. If anything, this might only be the beginning of the era of robotic delivery.At least that was the sentiment at the City Council Mobility Committee meeting Thursday when the Transportation Department gave a presentation on the future of personal delivery devices, or PDDs, in the city and outlined the rules they must follow.PDDs are defined as automated devices operating in pedestrian areas, like sidewalks, or on the shoulders, such as bike lanes. They are currently piloted by employees with a...
$280B Act Biden signed into law could ramp up chipmaking in Central Texas
President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law on Tuesday, a move that the White House says will unlock hundreds of billions more in semiconductor investment across the country. Part of that investment could make waves in Central Texas, where semiconductor companies have laid the groundwork for more plants and jobs as a global shortage of semiconductors continues.For example, Samsung already had a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor on the way. Then in July, documents filed with the state showed that the tech giant is considering 11 chipmaking facilities in the Austin area that it’d build...
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers
We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed.With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice.South CongressFrom its origins as a pseudo-red light in the 1990s to its emerging identity as a luxury shopping center and tourist destination, South Congress has been...
Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US
Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18.The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events.Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics. According to the report, Austin had the second-highest average Yelp rating for BBQ restaurants (4.2 stars out of 5) and scored a 95 out of 100 in our Google Trends metric, which measures how often people search the web for BBQ-related terms. It also had more than double the average amount of barbecue joints per city studied.
Austonia
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.https://austonia.com
Comments / 0