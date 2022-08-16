Construction on additional structures for Apple’s Northwest Austin campus could start in February. The August filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation are the latest glimpse at the campus that was announced in December 2018. The campus is expected to be 3 million square feet with 12 office and amenity buildings, parking garages and other facilities once it’s finished. Plans on the three structures in the filings are estimated to total $279 million and are expected to reach completion by February 2025. One of the planned structures is a $100 million five-level building. International firm HKS Architects, which opened an office in Austin earlier this year, is listed as the designer. Another multi-story building also designed by HKS is expected to be 298,977 square feet and cost $118 million. The last structure in the filing is a $61 million parking garage with nine levels and 3,500 spots for cars. The initial phase of the tech giant’s campus could welcome 5,000 employees and maybe even reach 15,000 upon completion, Apple has said.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO