ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, UT

Little League World Series player sent to hospital after being hurt in dorm

By Justin Glowacki
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ju7zZ_0hJO1zUS00

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Little League Baseball released a statement on a player who was sent to the hospital with injuries on Monday morning.

Officials say a player from the Mountain Region team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was transported to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained inside the dorm.

The player’s family is asking fans to keep the player in their prayers as he recovers.

LLWS Grand Slam Parade first up for the festivities

Representatives from the league say they are utilizing all available resources available to them to support the player, family, coaches, and teammates.

In the interest of privacy, Little League Baseball has refused to comment further.

Updates will be provided as they are available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Santa Clara, UT
Sports
City
Santa Clara, UT
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League Baseball#The League#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy