Monroe County, FL

flkeysnews.com

Boat carrying European migrants arrived offshore in South Florida. Feds say smuggler busted

Aventura police and federal agents stopped a boat earlier this week that they say carried European migrants from the Bahamas to South Florida. The boat, a 31-foot Contender stopped Monday about two miles offshore Haulover Inlet in north Miami-Dade County, had nine people on board — six from England, two from Ireland and another man whom agents say smuggled the people into the country.
AVENTURA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary

For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
TRAVEL
Click10.com

Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fishermen capture "breathtaking" video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys

KEY WEST – A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing "breathtaking" video of the massive shark.Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon.Gates says they stopped to fish about 23 miles off Cudjoe Key when all of a sudden they spotted the great white.Gates put his GoPro in the water and let their boat to drift along the gulf stream for about three miles as the shark went back and forth checking out the vessel.He called the sight "breathtaking." And he says while not common, there have been more great white sightings in Florida waters.This happened 18 miles away from Looe Key, where a boy lost his leg to a shark just a few days earlier.
FLORIDA STATE
flkeysnews.com

The pair were looking for mahi mahi — but instead found a great white shark

Don Gates has spent decades on the water in the Florida Keys angling for the variety of fresh fish that call the clear blue waters off the archipelago home. For the past 20 years, he’s been tagging mahi mahi, also known as dolphin fish, for the Dolphinfish Research Program, a nonprofit that studies the movement of the highly migratory green and blue species that is popular among both restaurant diners and sport fishermen.
ANIMALS
Miami New Times

Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse

In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
MIAMI, FL
worldredeye.com

Miami: A Future Underwater?

Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
MIAMI, FL
WPTV

Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox

STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
STUART, FL

