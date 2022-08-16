Read full article on original website
flkeysnews.com
Small plane goes into the water off the Florida Keys, and two people rescued by boater
A plane crashed in the water off the Florida Keys Friday afternoon. The small private plane went down in the shallow Gulf of Mexico water off the city of Marathon shortly before 5 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The sheriff’s office released a photo...
flkeysnews.com
Boat carrying European migrants arrived offshore in South Florida. Feds say smuggler busted
Aventura police and federal agents stopped a boat earlier this week that they say carried European migrants from the Bahamas to South Florida. The boat, a 31-foot Contender stopped Monday about two miles offshore Haulover Inlet in north Miami-Dade County, had nine people on board — six from England, two from Ireland and another man whom agents say smuggled the people into the country.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary
For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
The Most Beautiful Sugary Sand Beaches in Florida, According to Southern Living
There's no shortage of lists evaluating the most beautiful beaches in Florida, but many of them encompass all of the state's beaches without any filters. This type of inclusion makes sense because all of Florida's beaches are arguably beautiful in their own way.
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Click10.com
Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Fishermen capture "breathtaking" video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys
KEY WEST – A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing "breathtaking" video of the massive shark.Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon.Gates says they stopped to fish about 23 miles off Cudjoe Key when all of a sudden they spotted the great white.Gates put his GoPro in the water and let their boat to drift along the gulf stream for about three miles as the shark went back and forth checking out the vessel.He called the sight "breathtaking." And he says while not common, there have been more great white sightings in Florida waters.This happened 18 miles away from Looe Key, where a boy lost his leg to a shark just a few days earlier.
850wftl.com
Medical Examiner: Florida man who died after eating raw oysters had coke and fentanyl in his system
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — UPDATE: A south Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month at a Broward restaurant had several drugs in his system, including fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Broward County medical examiner’s report. Roger “Rocky” Pinckney also tested positive for cannabis, oxycodone,...
Florida firefighter who said ‘F— the police’ after officer’s death fired
A set of group chat messages caused a Florida firefighter to come under investigation for allegedly speaking badly of police officers following the death of a Miami-Dade detective, according to reports.
southfloridareporter.com
Steamy Saturday With Afternoon Storms As Florida Watches The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with maybe a stray shower in the morning. Look for some afternoon storms, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Sunday’s highs will be in the sticky low 90s. Monday...
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
flkeysnews.com
A Keys boater spotted a suspicious package. Here’s what 70 pounds of cocaine looks like
For the second time in four days, a large shipment of cocaine was found floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys. A boater on Tuesday reported to the Coast Guard a suspicious package floating about 19 miles southeast of Long Key in the Middle Keys, said Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a Coast Guard spokeswoman.
2 contracted bacterial infections and died after eating raw oysters in Florida, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in South Florida has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
flkeysnews.com
The pair were looking for mahi mahi — but instead found a great white shark
Don Gates has spent decades on the water in the Florida Keys angling for the variety of fresh fish that call the clear blue waters off the archipelago home. For the past 20 years, he’s been tagging mahi mahi, also known as dolphin fish, for the Dolphinfish Research Program, a nonprofit that studies the movement of the highly migratory green and blue species that is popular among both restaurant diners and sport fishermen.
treasurecoast.com
Two drunk thieves from Miami get arrested at Martin County Craft Store
Two drunk thieves from Miami get arrested at Martin County Craft Store. We seriously can’t make this stuff up. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that two drunk thieves from Miami got arrested at a Martin County Craft Store. This is what they said:. BOLD CRAFTERS...
Miami New Times
Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse
In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
worldredeye.com
Miami: A Future Underwater?
Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
WPTV
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
