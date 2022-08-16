Read full article on original website
Vols Commit to Miss 2022 Season With Injury
2023 Tennessee tight end commitment Ethan Davis will miss his senior season at Collins Hill (Ga.) due to a torn labrum. The versatile tight end commitment announced the news on social media earlier this morning. In June, Davis told Volunteer Country his recruitment process was shut down after ...
rockytopinsider.com
‘Sky Is The Limit’ For A Pair Of Freshman Edge Rushers
After struggling to land blue chip talent on the defensive side of the ball for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Josh Heupel and his staff closed their first full recruiting class in Knoxville. The Vols landed three four-star defenders in November and December including edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Joshua Josephs.
ballparkdigest.com
More SEC facility upgrades on tap at Georgia, Tennessee
We have two more SEC facility upgrades on tap, with Georgia planning Foley Field renovations and the University of Tennessee mapping Lindsay Nelson Stadium enhancements for 2024. As we’ve repeatedly pointed out, we’re in the midst of an arms race when it comes to college ballpark, and ground central in...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee basketball: Projecting Vols’ 2022-23 starting lineup
A key injury last year forces Rick Barnes to play small to great success, and it may have altered what Tennessee basketball will look like in the future. Both players who were involved in that are back as well as other crucial returning talent, and Barnes has added to that with another elite recruiting class and an elite transfer.
Tennessee basketball: Ranking all nine returning players for 2022-23
Despite losing another first-round NBA Draft pick and seeing multiple other rotational players transfer, Tennessee basketball returns a lot of talent for the 2022-23 season. Recruiting is a huge part of the expectations behind the Vols, but two main starters and three of the six major rotational players back also helps.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Revisits Tennessee Flirtations, Says He Saw Job with Vols as ‘Gold Mine’
There was a time — er, there were times, rather — over the last two decades when the University of Tennessee looked as if it may be positioned to scoop up Mike Gundy. On several occasions, matter of fact, talks between he and the school got serious. Multiple...
7 Floors of Flushing: 'Big Orange Flush' puts Neyland Stadium's toilets to the test
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's almost football time in Tennessee! As the Vols get ready for their first game on September 1, UT is making sure every part of Neyland Stadium can handle the return of 100,000 fans on game day -- including the toilets. On Friday, the University of...
Mike Gundy Reveals Biggest Difference Between Oklahoma State, Tennessee Jobs
It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater. In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to...
rockytopinsider.com
The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
wvlt.tv
Vols football tickets going digital, contingency plan in place
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics is changing the way you’ll get into football games this fall. Officials announced plans to go digital with tickets. You can’t print tickets at home. UT Athletics has contingencies in place to help people. There are still some other...
wvlt.tv
Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery
Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
wvlt.tv
Dates set for 2023 Visit Knoxville Open
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Book it golf fans! The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open will take place around the Memorial Day weekend next year. For the third straight year, Holston Hills Country Club in East Knox County will host the Korn Ferry Tour event. Tournament week activities will get underway May...
newstalk987.com
A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good
A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
wvlt.tv
U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it. A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Coach Josh Heupel...
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
You've seen Bama rush on TikTok. Here's what it looks like at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomed more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week, the biggest class in the university's history, according to UT. As students prepare for the semester, UT Panhellenic Recruitment 2022 is getting started. UTK Parking & Transit tweeted photos of the more...
