ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VolunteerCountry

Vols Commit to Miss 2022 Season With Injury

2023 Tennessee tight end commitment Ethan Davis will miss his senior season at Collins Hill (Ga.) due to a torn labrum. The versatile tight end commitment announced the news on social media earlier this morning.  In June, Davis told Volunteer Country his recruitment process was shut down after ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

‘Sky Is The Limit’ For A Pair Of Freshman Edge Rushers

After struggling to land blue chip talent on the defensive side of the ball for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Josh Heupel and his staff closed their first full recruiting class in Knoxville. The Vols landed three four-star defenders in November and December including edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Joshua Josephs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ballparkdigest.com

More SEC facility upgrades on tap at Georgia, Tennessee

We have two more SEC facility upgrades on tap, with Georgia planning Foley Field renovations and the University of Tennessee mapping Lindsay Nelson Stadium enhancements for 2024. As we’ve repeatedly pointed out, we’re in the midst of an arms race when it comes to college ballpark, and ground central in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee basketball: Projecting Vols’ 2022-23 starting lineup

A key injury last year forces Rick Barnes to play small to great success, and it may have altered what Tennessee basketball will look like in the future. Both players who were involved in that are back as well as other crucial returning talent, and Barnes has added to that with another elite recruiting class and an elite transfer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#United Soccer Coaches#Sec#The Ncaa Round#Kickoff#Acc Network Extra#Texas A M#Lsu 11#Mississippi State 12
rockytopinsider.com

The Recruiting Trail is Hot for Tennessee | RTI Press Pass Podcast

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another episode in the month of August. Show hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back behind the microphone to discuss several interesting stories revolving around Tennessee Athletics lately. The guys start out with another update around Tennessee football training...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vols football tickets going digital, contingency plan in place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics is changing the way you’ll get into football games this fall. Officials announced plans to go digital with tickets. You can’t print tickets at home. UT Athletics has contingencies in place to help people. There are still some other...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Key match-ups for week-1 of high school football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another season of high school football begins August 18 with the Varsity All Access Thursday opener, Rivalry Thursday. Sevier County’s Smoky Bears play host to the Jefferson County Patriots. You can follow the Varsity All Access live scoreboard to watch your team’s progress. JEFFERSON...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
WBIR

Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
beckersdental.com

Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery

Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dates set for 2023 Visit Knoxville Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Book it golf fans! The 2023 Visit Knoxville Open will take place around the Memorial Day weekend next year. For the third straight year, Holston Hills Country Club in East Knox County will host the Korn Ferry Tour event. Tournament week activities will get underway May...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good

A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy