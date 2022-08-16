Read full article on original website
Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa
Ollie Pope’s attempts to get England out of trouble after they lost early wickets were dampened by a rain delay after lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before the break having played positively, and he was unbeaten on 61 with England 116 for six when the rain began to fall in London.Pope had to remedy a dismal situation in the morning session after England slipped to 55 for four, including the loss of Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke...
West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from New Zealand in West Indies 2022
Follow live coverage of West Indies vs New Zealand from the New Zealand in West Indies 2022 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
England beaten inside three days as impressive South Africa claim series lead
England once again had no answer to South Africa’s impressive bowling attack and suffered an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord’s inside three days.It handed the new red-ball regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum a first loss since they took over earlier in the summer with the so-called ‘Bazball’ philosophy put to the sword by Dean Elgar’s tourists, who were efficient and outclassed their opponents from ball one.A strong start to day three by the hosts saw England dismiss South Africa for 326 – a lead of 161...
SkySports
Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series
England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
BBC
Mohammed Siraj: India fast bowler signs for reigning county champions Warwickshire
Warwickshire have signed India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for their final three County Championship matches. It will be the first taste of county cricket for the 28-year-old, who has played 13 Tests, including at Edgbaston against England in July. "I have enjoyed playing in England and I'm excited to experience...
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
Doctors for Extinction Rebellion’s protest puts MCC deals in spotlight | Andy Bull
Bright orange protest at Lord’s was polite and not up for long but highlighted sport’s sponsorship deals amid climate crisis
BBC
England v South Africa: Stuart Broad makes 'brilliant' catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada
Stuart Broad takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada off the bowling of Matthew Potts on day three of the first Test match at Lord's. FOLLOW LIVE: England v South Africa LIVE: First Test, day three, Lord's. Available to UK users only.
SkySports
Sir Andrew Strauss: ECB high performance review hope to set out recommendations for changes to domestic cricket in September
Sir Andrew Strauss says he hopes English cricket can "come together" when the ECB's high performance review sets out its recommendations for changes to the structure and scheduling of the domestic game. Former England captain Strauss has been leading the review which was put in place following England's dismal 4-0...
England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score from first Test as Stuart Broad takes 100th wicket at Lord’s
South Africa maintained their stranglehold on the first Test at Lord’s by bowling England out for 165 on the second morning with Kagiso Rabada claiming an impressive five-wicket haul.Rain halted the tourists’ charge on day one with England struggling to 116-6 and on the verge of posting their lowest total since the new regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum set about transforming red-ball cricket in this country.While the hosts moved beyond the 141 they scored here against New Zealand in June, Rabada sent Ollie Pope back to the pavilion early and picked up 5-52 to bring England’s first innings...
BBC
Ireland v Afghanistan: Irish win rain-affected decider to seal Twenty20 series at Stormont
Afghanistan 95-5 (15 overs): Ghani 44*, Azmatullah 15*; Adair 3-16 Ireland 56-3 (6.4 overs): Stirling 16, Tucker 14; Mujeeb 2-17 Ireland won by seven wickets (DLS Method) Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in a rain-affected decider to win the Twenty20 series at Stormont. With Afghanistan 95-5 after 15 overs,...
BBC
Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays. The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday...
BBC
Alex Hales provides timely reminder of ability as Jason Roy's struggles continue in The Hundred
Another poor knock by Jason Roy will have perhaps stung even more given the England opener had earlier seen Alex Hales provide another timely reminder of his ability and power. Roy, a pivotal part of England's white-ball successes over recent years, has had a horrid summer, scoring 76 runs in...
‘Nobody gave us a hope in hell’: 83, the feelgood film about India’s underdog cricket team
On Sunday night, one film did a clean sweep of the awards at this year’s Indian film festival of Melbourne: 83, an unconventional sports biopic and one of the best Bollywood crowd-pleasers in recent years. The comedy-drama won best film, best director for the renowned writer-director Kabir Khan and best actor for Ranveer Singh, who portrays Kapil Dev, the captain of India’s vastly underestimated and underfunded 1983 Cricket World Cup team who famously claimed victory against returning two-time champions the West Indies.
BBC
England v South Africa: Hosts lose by innings on third day at Lord's
First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day three of five) South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71 England were blown away to lose the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days. Needing 161 to make the Proteas bat...
SkySports
Jess Thirlby: England not in market for 'wholesale changes' ahead of Netball World Cup
Jess Thirlby is not looking towards "wholesale changes" as England reflect on their Commonwealth Games campaign and look towards next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa. Despite missing out on a medal in Birmingham, the head coach does not foresee sweeping amendments being made as they now look towards two further Test series this year and next year's major competition.
England thrashed by South Africa inside three days after first Test batting collapse
If there was always a slight feel of “live by the sword, die by the sword” to England’s much-vaunted “Bazball” approach to Test cricket, then you could say that South Africa came along with a full armoury of rapiers, cutlasses and katanas to cut it to shreds.It would be unnecessary to throw the baby out with the bathwater but England’s display during this first Test at Lord’s, especially on what was billed as the third day but turned out to be the final day, ruthlessly exposed its flaws.And it raised plenty of questions about how sustainable such a gung-ho, borderline...
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
BBC
Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as European 200m title slips away
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver after Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji proved too strong in the European Championships 200m final. Kambundji edged into a slight lead with 80m to go and, although Asher-Smith seemed poised to counter, the defending champion could not reel in her rival. The Swiss...
