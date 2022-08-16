ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
conchovalleyhomepage.com

51 years in education and she’s not stopping now

SAN MARCOS, Texas (Nexstar) — Connie Bagley kicked off August celebrating her 51st year as a teacher, amid a time when Texas teachers are leaving the profession at record rates, she doesn’t plan on leaving quite yet. The 73-year-old educator has spent the better half of her career...
SAN MARCOS, TX

