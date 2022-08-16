Axsome shares have exploded today after its depression therapy won approval from the FDA. Wall Street is eyeing more gains from the stock. Shares of biopharmaceutical company Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) are up substantially in today’s trading session after its depression therapy gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite the large gains, most analysts still see the stock as a Buy. Axsome is focused on developing therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO