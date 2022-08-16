Read full article on original website
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Colorado teachers have the largest pay disparity in the country
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is number one! Except Colorado does not want to be number one on this list. The Economic Policy Institute published a report highlighting the pay disparity between teachers and other careers. Colorado is number one, or last, in the largest pay gap. On average, college-educated...
Denver judge has two months to rule on Adams 14 lawsuit
A Denver judge now has 63 days to decide whether or not to stop the State Board of Education's decision to reorganize the Adams County School District 14.Adams 14 filed a lawsuit against the state after the Board of Education's vote in May to reorganize the school district and revoke its accreditation.The process to dissolve the district could take up to a year. Adams 14 wants the judge to halt the state's order and to review whether or not it was legal. The state stands by its decision citing consistently low student performance and has asked the judge to...
earnthenecklace.com
Natasha Verma Leaving 9News: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
Natasha Verma has been a part of the morning lives and routines of residents of Colorado for the past three years as a 9News anchor. They woke up to the voice of this beautiful philanthropist every day. Fans and her KUSA-TV family are super sad to see her go. In the meantime, people are excited to see where her career will take her next. They are eager to know why Natasha Verma is leaving 9News and if she will also leave Colorado. Fortunately for her followers, Natasha Verma answered most of their questions.
villagerpublishing.com
Local GOP candidates present their vision for the future
On August 4, a candidate meet-and-greet at a Greenwood Village home in the Preserve neighborhood featured Republican candidates Steve Monahan, running for Congressional District Six against two-term incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, Paul Archer, running for State House District 37 against Democrat Ruby Dickson, and Molly Lamar, running for the State Board of Education in Congressional District Six against incumbent Democrat Rebecca McClellan, who has served in that position since January 2017. All three candidates are new to elective politics.
Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects
Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
Summit Daily News
“At a crisis point”: Homes are out of reach for many Colorado teachers. What does that mean for schools?
COLORADO — Fewer than one-fifth of homes across Colorado are affordable to teachers who make an average salary in their district, even as average teacher salaries have increased by about 25% in the past seven years, according to a report published Tuesday by the nonpartisan Keystone Policy Center. The...
Arapahoe County replacing admin building lawn with native grasses
Outside the Arapahoe County administration building in Littleton, the west lawn is undergoing some major changes.
msudenver.edu
Made in Denver: Next Level Burger
Editor’s note: Throughout fall, RED’s Made in Denver series will highlight Mile High business owners who graduated from MSU Denver programs. Denver foodies this month started heading to a new kind of gastronomic mecca. Next Level Burger, a young company that bills itself as “America’s first 100 percent...
Wildfire smoke to impact Colorado Friday
Wildfire smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest will make its way to Colorado on Friday.
9News
More money, more problems with TABOR; Next with Kyle Clark full show (8/17/22)
Drought still reigns on the eastern plains. - More TABOR issues, because money is never simple. - Aurora's new Poet Laureate is homegrown. - Word of Thanks.
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
No Colorado counties in worst COVID-19 level
For the first time in months, there are no Colorado counties in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest level for community spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 rates continue to go on a downward trend in our state.
5280.com
Outspoken Former North High School Teacher Tim Hernández Has a New Gig in Aurora
Tim Hernández, a former North High School teacher and fierce advocate for students of color, made a lasting mark on his pupils before Denver Public Schools (DPS) let his contract lapse this past school year. With a new position teaching in Aurora Public Schools, Hernández reflects on his time at North, the student walkout protesting his departure in May, and the scoop on what students can expect from Freedom Literature, his radical, self-designed curriculum.
Westword
Safe-Camping Site Leaving Lincoln Park Neighborhood for Montbello
A safe-camping site in the Lincoln Park neighborhood will be moving out by year's end. "We are so grateful to the leadership and support of Denver Health for opening its campus to our work and supporting us as we served so many people,” says Shay-La Romney, the interim CEO of the Colorado Village Collaborative.
The concert promoter who forever changed Denver’s music scene
The year was 1967, and a 27-year-old Chicago-native had just arrived in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury District, which at the time was serving as the unofficial epicenter of the "Summer of Love" movement that was sweeping across the nation.
Westword
Tay Anderson, Xochitl Gaytan on DPS School Board Turmoil
Denver Public Schools, which will launch the 2022-2023 academic year on Monday, August 22, faces many challenges, including approximately 150 open teaching positions and hundreds of other job vacancies. But the one getting the most scrutiny right now is turmoil within DPS's Board of Education that came to a head in June, when the panel's president, Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, went public with claims of bullying and intimidation leveled at two other members, vice president Tay Anderson and treasurer Scott Esserman.
KKTV
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Watch the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest addition explore its new surroundings!
After nearly 10 years living outside, Gary Peters has a home: 'This isn’t surviving. This is living.'
DENVER — When Gary Peters walked through the door of his new apartment and saw the likes of an HGTV-style reveal, the 76-year-old was mostly lost for words. "I never in my life expected anything this wonderful," Peters said, choking up while slowly turning to look at all the people who made his new home possible.
