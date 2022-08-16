This week’s meetings of the Bryan and College Station ISD’s included approving budgets and property tax rates for the 2022-23 school year. According to a College Station ISD news release, the CSISD board approved the 2022-23 budget and a proposed tax rate, which will require a voter approved tax ratification election (TRE) to be held in November. Under state law, the district’s current 2021-2022 M&O tax rate will be reduced by 6.71 cents for the 2022-2023 year without the approval of the VATRE in November. If the VATRE is approved by voters, the tax rate will be lowered 3.71 cents instead of 6.71 cents. The three cents would generate an estimated $5,015,431 in additional revenue, of which $1,715,431 would be additional state revenue. Based on a board resolution passed in June, the additional revenue will be used to provide an additional four percent increase in salaries for all employees, except administrators, who would receive an additional two percent pay increase.

