College Station, TX

College Station, TX
Government
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Councilman Bob Brick visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about sunflowers, his focus on arts and neighborhood integrity, bond issues, rezoning land near Baylor Scott and White hospital, the college students returning, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, August 19, 2022. Listen to “College Station Councilman...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan And College Station ISD’s Approve Budgets And Property Tax Rates For the New School Year

This week’s meetings of the Bryan and College Station ISD’s included approving budgets and property tax rates for the 2022-23 school year. According to a College Station ISD news release, the CSISD board approved the 2022-23 budget and a proposed tax rate, which will require a voter approved tax ratification election (TRE) to be held in November. Under state law, the district’s current 2021-2022 M&O tax rate will be reduced by 6.71 cents for the 2022-2023 year without the approval of the VATRE in November. If the VATRE is approved by voters, the tax rate will be lowered 3.71 cents instead of 6.71 cents. The three cents would generate an estimated $5,015,431 in additional revenue, of which $1,715,431 would be additional state revenue. Based on a board resolution passed in June, the additional revenue will be used to provide an additional four percent increase in salaries for all employees, except administrators, who would receive an additional two percent pay increase.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the emergency drought declaration, water consumption, addressing abandoned signs throughout the city, Highway 21, the recent tax rate vote, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FIREFIGHTERS REMIND PUBLIC OF ACTIVE BURN BAN

While Washington County has received some rain and looks to potentially get more in the coming days, local firefighters caution residents against starting outdoor burning again. The Washington County Firefighters Association says the county’s burn ban is still in effect and will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
#Land Use#College Station Council#Baylor#P Z
wtaw.com

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

The city of Bryan’s special projects manager, Frank Clark, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about progress on the major projects at Midtown Park, general public use of the facilities, open spaces, how the drought is impacting the lake construction, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

County proposes $1.75 per hour COLA

During a Budget Workshop Monday, Aug. 15, Grimes County Commissioners agreed 3-1 in favor of the cost of living adjustment (COLA) for county employees proposed by County Judge Joe Fauth. Fauth’s original proposal of 5% was revised to $1.75 per hour with five lieutenant and sergeant positions in the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) slated for $2.25 per hour.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

