wtaw.com
College Station City Council Decides To Ask Voters This November To Approve Five Bond Requests
College Station city council members have finalized a more than $90 million dollar bond package for voters to consider this November, where voters will decide five separate requests. Councilmembers spent most of their time during a special meeting on Wednesday deciding which of three sports and tourism options voters will...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Extends A Drought Emergency Declaration The Day Before It Starts Raining
On Wednesday, the day before rain began, the College Station city council extended mayor Karl Mooney’s drought emergency declaration for 30 days. Before the unanimous vote, two councilmembers brought up how the drought had affected city parks. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha said the lake along the Lick Creek Park bicycle...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Is Asked To Consider Spending Money To Address Abandoned Business Signs
The Bryan city council is asked by staff to consider spending money to address abandoned business signs. The council learned there are 41 abandoned signs along Texas Avenue. The proposal could make city money available to repair, replace, or remove signs. Mayor Andrew Nelson was interested in extending the idea...
wtaw.com
Filing Continues For November City Council And School Board Elections In College Station And Bryan
The filing period is underway for Bryan and College Station city council and school board positions for the November 8 general election. Filing for Bryan mayor were Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland. Filing for Bryan council in single member district one was Paul Torres. Filing for Bryan council...
wtaw.com
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Councilman Bob Brick visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about sunflowers, his focus on arts and neighborhood integrity, bond issues, rezoning land near Baylor Scott and White hospital, the college students returning, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, August 19, 2022. Listen to “College Station Councilman...
wtaw.com
Bryan And College Station ISD’s Approve Budgets And Property Tax Rates For the New School Year
This week’s meetings of the Bryan and College Station ISD’s included approving budgets and property tax rates for the 2022-23 school year. According to a College Station ISD news release, the CSISD board approved the 2022-23 budget and a proposed tax rate, which will require a voter approved tax ratification election (TRE) to be held in November. Under state law, the district’s current 2021-2022 M&O tax rate will be reduced by 6.71 cents for the 2022-2023 year without the approval of the VATRE in November. If the VATRE is approved by voters, the tax rate will be lowered 3.71 cents instead of 6.71 cents. The three cents would generate an estimated $5,015,431 in additional revenue, of which $1,715,431 would be additional state revenue. Based on a board resolution passed in June, the additional revenue will be used to provide an additional four percent increase in salaries for all employees, except administrators, who would receive an additional two percent pay increase.
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the emergency drought declaration, water consumption, addressing abandoned signs throughout the city, Highway 21, the recent tax rate vote, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FIREFIGHTERS REMIND PUBLIC OF ACTIVE BURN BAN
While Washington County has received some rain and looks to potentially get more in the coming days, local firefighters caution residents against starting outdoor burning again. The Washington County Firefighters Association says the county’s burn ban is still in effect and will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
wtaw.com
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
The city of Bryan’s special projects manager, Frank Clark, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about progress on the major projects at Midtown Park, general public use of the facilities, open spaces, how the drought is impacting the lake construction, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
KBTX.com
C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
Navasota Examiner
County proposes $1.75 per hour COLA
During a Budget Workshop Monday, Aug. 15, Grimes County Commissioners agreed 3-1 in favor of the cost of living adjustment (COLA) for county employees proposed by County Judge Joe Fauth. Fauth’s original proposal of 5% was revised to $1.75 per hour with five lieutenant and sergeant positions in the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) slated for $2.25 per hour.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KBTX.com
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
myfoxzone.com
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it caused headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 3:30 p.m., a total of 25 outages have been reported with around 2,300...
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds 'out of precaution'
Law enforcement presence increased near Bremond ISD grounds "out of precaution" as authorities searched for the suspect in an attempted burglary.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD Students, Teachers, Nurses, And A School Resource Officer Are Recognized For Saving The Life Of A Bryan High Student
Recognition was given during Monday night’s Bryan ISD school board meeting for the lifesaving efforts of a student last March. Bryan High associate principal Chantel Hluchan said a student collapsed in a restroom. Classmates went to get teachers. Two teachers were involved in getting and using an automated external...
KBTX.com
Brazos River Authority gives insight into low river levels
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This summer can be described by one word: dry. This summer’s extensive drought conditions have taken a toll on crops, soil, and even local rivers. The following viewer photo shows the current state of part of the Brazos River in south College Station. Aaron Abel,...
wtaw.com
State Inspectors Find One Issue At The Brazos County Jail That Is Being Addressed
The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the results of its annual jail inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There was one issue preventing the jail from being in compliance. That was providing additional training to document restraint checks, something which was identified by detention staff in...
KBTX.com
Update: Intersection of Texas Avenue, Southwest Pkwy cleared after collision
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 11:30 p.m. update: College Station Police have cleared the intersection of the accident at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. 10 p.m.: A pickup truck and motorcycle collided Tuesday night on Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway in College Station. Witnesses tell KBTX that the motorcyclist appeared...
KBTX.com
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
