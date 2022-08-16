Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Photo booth trends to lookout for in 2023Photo Booth GuruHouston, TX
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a third suspect in a deadly shooting in June that left a man dead and another injured at a southeast Houston convenience store. Police have charged Javier Raul Contreras, 20, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection to the June 15th shooting death of Jorge Jaimes, 18, and the wounding of Julian Becerra, 18, at 12931 Nyack.
Family searching for answers after woman found dead near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities need the public”s assistance in finding the person responsible for killing a woman last month. On July 19, Houston police found a woman identified as Shelby Vercher dead in the 300 block of S. Jenson Drive. Vercher’s family is now asking the community for help...
HOUSTON — A man is charged and wanted in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in June. Investigators are looking for Javier Raul Contreras, 20, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. Houston Police...
The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of Berry Rd near Appleton St in the Northline area of Houston on August 18, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m.
17-year-old charged in double deadly shooting during Pasadena drug deal, police say
Two male victims were rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. They both died from their injuries.
Police searching for two suspects after man stabbed in west Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed in west Houston Friday afternoon. Authorities received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the stabbing, which took place in the 6000 block of Gulfton Street. According to HPD, the witness who called police gave...
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
4 suspects arrested in connection to 2020 deadly shooting of Massey brothers, FBCSO says
Four men are in custody nearly two years after two brothers - 15 and 17 years old - were shot in killed in Fresno.
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
Aunt charged with child endangerment after toddler falls out of moving SUV, HPD says
The family member is now facing child endangerment charges but isn't in custody after the shocking video of the child falling out of the car came to light.
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police has released the identification of their suspect in the shooting at a northwest Houston bowling alley last weekend that resulted in the death of a former Atascocita High School basketball player. Houston police said that they have charged Dionate D. Banks, 29, with murder on...
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects. Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 516 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.
Houston murder suspect claims self-defense, but victim seen trying to break up fight, filing states
As Dionate Banks remains at large for the murder of a former high school basketball star, a court filing states that witnesses didn't see a weapon in the victim's hand.
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
Possible drug-related shooting at Pasadena apartments leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police say
PASADENA, Texas – One person was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Pasadena Blvd. around 12:09 p.m. Pasadena police responded to the scene and found...
HOUSTON (CW39) — A third person has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2021 robbery that left a 71-year-old woman dead outside of a McDonald’s. Lawrence Earl Thomas is charged with capital murder in the death of Martha Medina. That’s according to our news partners at...
Lawrence Earl Thomas is the latest suspect charged in the death of Martha Medina, who was robbed and then hit by the suspects' vehicle last September.
Houston teen shot: Police say video shows shooter kicking wounded boy
HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows someone shoot a 15-year-old boy in the back and then kick him a few times before running away, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Clearwood Street. According to police, the boy went to a gas...
La Marque man sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend multiple times
Investigators said the victim, who had cuts on her neck, head, arms and fingers, crawled from a nearby storage unit after the attack, leaving a trail of blood.
15-year-old may be paralyzed after being shot twice near SE Houston convenience store, police say
The teen was shot as he left a corner store when his card got declined, police said. The shooter stood over him and kicked him a few times before running off.
