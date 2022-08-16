HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a third suspect in a deadly shooting in June that left a man dead and another injured at a southeast Houston convenience store. Police have charged Javier Raul Contreras, 20, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection to the June 15th shooting death of Jorge Jaimes, 18, and the wounding of Julian Becerra, 18, at 12931 Nyack.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO