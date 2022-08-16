ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Corvallis appoints new Chief of Police

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jason Harvey has been appointed as the next Chief of Police for the Corvallis Police Department, and will take up the position on December 30, 2022. Officials say Harvey currently holds the rank of Captain at CPD and oversees a division responsible for patrol officers, detective investigations, crime analysis and traffic enforcement. Harvey has been with CPD for 25 years, and has worked in nearly every role at the department from patrol officer to detective to police dog handler. He also holds a degree in criminology and criminal justice from Portland State University and has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS

The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Headed to Oregon

ELGIN – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced a total of $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headed to three Oregon communities to upgrade facilities so they can better serve families and increase access to essential medical services. The projects include:
PeaceHealth workers unionize

EUGENE, Ore. -- Health care providers from four Eugene clinics voted in favor of a union in an election supervised by the national labor relations board on August 18. Representatives from the group say providers voted overwhelmingly in favor of forming a union. The group of health care workers have been organizing with guidance from the American Federation of Teachers. The new group is called PeaceHealth Providers United, and they say they will focus their collective bargaining power on addressing burnout, staffing, safe patient care and more.
Oakridge Elementary School hosts firefighters fighting Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- For the last 14 days, nearly 80 firefighters have been at Oakridge Elementary school using drones and different tactics to try and contain the Cedar Creek Fire, which has grown to over 5,600 acres as of Friday morning. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team Two Logistics Section Chief...
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept

(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Relay for Life running for cancer treatment fundraising

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Relay for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, and this will be the first time it’s held on a track since 2020. This year, the Relay for Life will be held at South Eugene High School’s track and field course. Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised at the event will go to help research, as well as programs and services for the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers say the event is a celebration of cancer survivors and the work that goes into cancer treatment.
EPD hopes to grow Community Service Officer program

EUGENE, Ore. -- The role of a first responder comes in many different forms. As the need for this important job grows, the Eugene Police Department is hoping to shine some light on their Community Service Officers. Captain Billy Halvorson said the Community Service Officer program has been a part...
Second annual Black Cultural Festival in Eugene to be held Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Black Cultural Festival kicks off on Saturday in Eugene, and organizers are expecting a big turnout. The event was held around this time last year, and organizers knew they wanted to make it an annual event. This year, it will be held on August 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Alton Baker Park. Organizers are calling it an event to celebrate culture and community, and are calling on participants and visitors to bring love and positive energy to the festival. Talicia Brown-Crowell, a producer and founder of the event, says organizers hope this will inspire others to start their own events.
Oregon Soccer blanks New Mexico State in opener, OSU Women draw EWU

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon Women's Soccer (1-0-0) opened the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over New Mexico State (0-1-1) at Pape Field on Thursday. The Ducks squandered several chances early in the match. Oregon finally connected on a goal in the 41st minute. Redshirt sophomore Callan Harrington was assisted by Livvy Moore on a through ball that found the bottom left corner.
New owner plans to divide business site

Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
Country Radio Hall Of Famer And Former KKNU Eugene Host Bill Barrett Dies.

Bill Barrett, the former morning show host at McKenzie River Broadcasting KKNU Eugene, OR (93.3), died on Wednesday afternoon, according to KEZI-TV. The Country Radio Hall of Famer celebrated 50 years in radio ahead of his retirement in January 2021. He spent 45 years of morning radio in Eugene, OR, including 25 years where he co-hosted KKNU’s “Barrett, Fox & Berry” morning show.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences

From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
