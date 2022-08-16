Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
kezi.com
Corvallis appoints new Chief of Police
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jason Harvey has been appointed as the next Chief of Police for the Corvallis Police Department, and will take up the position on December 30, 2022. Officials say Harvey currently holds the rank of Captain at CPD and oversees a division responsible for patrol officers, detective investigations, crime analysis and traffic enforcement. Harvey has been with CPD for 25 years, and has worked in nearly every role at the department from patrol officer to detective to police dog handler. He also holds a degree in criminology and criminal justice from Portland State University and has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
kqennewsradio.com
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Headed to Oregon
ELGIN – (Release from the U.S. Senate) The U.S. Senate announced a total of $346,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headed to three Oregon communities to upgrade facilities so they can better serve families and increase access to essential medical services. The projects include:
kezi.com
PeaceHealth workers unionize
EUGENE, Ore. -- Health care providers from four Eugene clinics voted in favor of a union in an election supervised by the national labor relations board on August 18. Representatives from the group say providers voted overwhelmingly in favor of forming a union. The group of health care workers have been organizing with guidance from the American Federation of Teachers. The new group is called PeaceHealth Providers United, and they say they will focus their collective bargaining power on addressing burnout, staffing, safe patient care and more.
kezi.com
Oakridge Elementary School hosts firefighters fighting Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- For the last 14 days, nearly 80 firefighters have been at Oakridge Elementary school using drones and different tactics to try and contain the Cedar Creek Fire, which has grown to over 5,600 acres as of Friday morning. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team Two Logistics Section Chief...
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Judge restricts scope of suit challenging Oregon’s anti-terrorism fusion center
A judge on Thursday narrowed a lawsuit filed by four protesters who are challenging the authority of Oregon’s anti-terrorism center to gather intelligence. Marion County Judge Audrey Broyles’ decision from the bench came during the first court hearing on the suit and marked a win for the state Department of Justice.
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Should Investigate NW Natural for False Advertising Because Methane Isn’t a Green Fuel, Environmentalists Say
A group of elected officials and environmental organizations asked the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate NW Natural for promoting natural gas as a climate-friendly fuel, a claim the group says amounts to deceptive advertising. In response to new state and local regulations that seek to curb the use of...
kezi.com
Relay for Life running for cancer treatment fundraising
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Relay for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, and this will be the first time it’s held on a track since 2020. This year, the Relay for Life will be held at South Eugene High School’s track and field course. Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised at the event will go to help research, as well as programs and services for the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers say the event is a celebration of cancer survivors and the work that goes into cancer treatment.
kezi.com
EPD hopes to grow Community Service Officer program
EUGENE, Ore. -- The role of a first responder comes in many different forms. As the need for this important job grows, the Eugene Police Department is hoping to shine some light on their Community Service Officers. Captain Billy Halvorson said the Community Service Officer program has been a part...
kezi.com
Second annual Black Cultural Festival in Eugene to be held Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Black Cultural Festival kicks off on Saturday in Eugene, and organizers are expecting a big turnout. The event was held around this time last year, and organizers knew they wanted to make it an annual event. This year, it will be held on August 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Alton Baker Park. Organizers are calling it an event to celebrate culture and community, and are calling on participants and visitors to bring love and positive energy to the festival. Talicia Brown-Crowell, a producer and founder of the event, says organizers hope this will inspire others to start their own events.
Dana Altman ‘disappointed’ by UCLA, USC leaving Pac-12; says Oregon will continue to ‘compete at the highest level possible’
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
kezi.com
Oregon Soccer blanks New Mexico State in opener, OSU Women draw EWU
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon Women's Soccer (1-0-0) opened the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over New Mexico State (0-1-1) at Pape Field on Thursday. The Ducks squandered several chances early in the match. Oregon finally connected on a goal in the 41st minute. Redshirt sophomore Callan Harrington was assisted by Livvy Moore on a through ball that found the bottom left corner.
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
insideradio.com
Country Radio Hall Of Famer And Former KKNU Eugene Host Bill Barrett Dies.
Bill Barrett, the former morning show host at McKenzie River Broadcasting KKNU Eugene, OR (93.3), died on Wednesday afternoon, according to KEZI-TV. The Country Radio Hall of Famer celebrated 50 years in radio ahead of his retirement in January 2021. He spent 45 years of morning radio in Eugene, OR, including 25 years where he co-hosted KKNU’s “Barrett, Fox & Berry” morning show.
KATU.com
Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences
From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
