Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City
Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on our Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
Foley All Activities Meeting Tonight
FOLEY -- With school starting in less than a month, it’s time to go over the rules. Tonight, the Foley Falcons hold their all activities meeting. All students in grades seven through 12 planning to participate during the 2022-2023 school year need to participate in the all activities meeting tonight at the Foley High School Gym. Parents are invited to attend as well.
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name
RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
THC Remains On Sale in Becker
BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold. At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible. During...
Let’s Make The “Toaster Tree” Minnesota’s #1 Attraction
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
Sauk Rapids Police, Fire To Hold Training At Mississippi Heights
SAUK RAPIDS -- Don't be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles at a Sauk Rapids elementary school Tuesday night. The Sauk Rapids Police and Fire Department are holding a training event from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Mississippi Heights Elementary School. Every year the department's hold an annual...
Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats & More? Welcome To ‘The Purple Parlor’
The Purple Parlor, located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue, #4, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota is a brand new year-round ice cream parlor, that offers 16+ flavors of premium ice cream, specialty sweets and treats, frappes, cookies, smoothies and so much more! They are located about 1/2 mile from the city center in the Kan Do Mall and Lake Wobegon Trail.
Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date
The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
What’s Better Than Pizza? Pizza & Video Games! Check Out This Brainerd Gem!
It's hard to believe that school will be starting before we even know it, I mean the Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few weeks away, and then after that, it's Labor Day. If you are looking for a spot to take the kids, or maybe get away from the kids...check out this Brainerd stop I just learned about...Big Jay's Pizza Arcade! Not only do they have homemade pies, but they also offer up an assortment of vintage and new arcade games to satisfy your craving for fun!
Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman
MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Postponed Thursday Night
SAUK RAPIDS -- Thursday night's Rock The Riverside at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids has been postponed due to the weather. The music line-up for tonight including the opening act Jennifer Lamb-Randolph and Jim Anderson, along with the headliner Mall Rats, have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 8th. LOOK: Here...
Disaster Recovery Checks Delivered to Randall Area Residents
RANDALL -- Disaster recovery checks will start going out to Randall area residents in the next two weeks. The Initiative Foundation says 32-Randall area homeowners and two nonprofits were hit hard by the storm on June 23rd and 24th that dropped more than a foot of rain and caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks.
Holdingford in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's small town series takes us to Holdingford, Minnesota. Holdingford is an incorporated town of 743 people in Stearns County about 25 miles north and west of St. Cloud.
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Sentenced
ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
Yum! This Family Run Food Truck From Clear Lake Just Opened Up!
We did get some positives from when the world stopped in 2020, one of those positives we got was more food trucks across the #BoldNorth. One of the newest food trucks to come along hails from Clear Lake, MN, and is a family-run business. Get to know Buddy's Burritos and Bowls!
