ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City

Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on our Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Foley All Activities Meeting Tonight

FOLEY -- With school starting in less than a month, it’s time to go over the rules. Tonight, the Foley Falcons hold their all activities meeting. All students in grades seven through 12 planning to participate during the 2022-2023 school year need to participate in the all activities meeting tonight at the Foley High School Gym. Parents are invited to attend as well.
FOLEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Sartell, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Sartell, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

THC Remains On Sale in Becker

BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold. At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible. During...
BECKER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Back To School#Concussions#Meningitis#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#Sartell Pediatrics#Hpv#Health Matters
103.7 THE LOON

Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date

The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
ROYALTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
103.7 THE LOON

What’s Better Than Pizza? Pizza & Video Games! Check Out This Brainerd Gem!

It's hard to believe that school will be starting before we even know it, I mean the Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few weeks away, and then after that, it's Labor Day. If you are looking for a spot to take the kids, or maybe get away from the kids...check out this Brainerd stop I just learned about...Big Jay's Pizza Arcade! Not only do they have homemade pies, but they also offer up an assortment of vintage and new arcade games to satisfy your craving for fun!
BRAINERD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Virtual Fencing Demonstration In Zimmerman

MINNEAPOLIS -- Virtual fencing may be the future of cattle management. The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting a “first look” at a virtual fencing test project Thursday, August 18th, at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Vence uses GPS collars to monitor individual cattle and manage their movement. During...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Disaster Recovery Checks Delivered to Randall Area Residents

RANDALL -- Disaster recovery checks will start going out to Randall area residents in the next two weeks. The Initiative Foundation says 32-Randall area homeowners and two nonprofits were hit hard by the storm on June 23rd and 24th that dropped more than a foot of rain and caused the Little Elk River to overflow its banks.
RANDALL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy