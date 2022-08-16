Certainly, throughout the program, there’s been a sense of urgency during Utah’s fall camp practices. For offensive line coach Jim Harding, that urgency is heightened. His O-line struggled during the first three games last season, and the Utes opened with a disappointing 1-2 record. After that, the offensive line stabilized and found its groove and helped Utah win nine of its next 10 games.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO