3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Why didn’t Manti Te’o go to BYU?
Former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker Manti Te’o is back in the news this week after Netflix released a documentary on his catfishing saga. The film has brought renewed attention to his college career, which was followed closely by many BYU fans. As a member of The Church of...
Cougars aware of the heat and humidity they will encounter at South Florida, but not dwelling on it
In exactly two weeks, BYU’s football team will board a flight bound for Tampa, Florida, where the temperature Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT was 92 degrees with 68% humidity. That’s steamy, and it could be even hotter and more humid on Sept. 3, when the Cougars face the South Florida Bulls in the mid-afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.
Why the ‘clock is ticking’ on the Utes’ O-line
Certainly, throughout the program, there’s been a sense of urgency during Utah’s fall camp practices. For offensive line coach Jim Harding, that urgency is heightened. His O-line struggled during the first three games last season, and the Utes opened with a disappointing 1-2 record. After that, the offensive line stabilized and found its groove and helped Utah win nine of its next 10 games.
Top 20 performances from Week 1 in Utah high school football
Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
2 former BYU teammates have joined a Power 5 coaching staff — with Bronco Mendenhall connections
On Thursday afternoon, former BYU Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon posted on Twitter that he is now part of the Syracuse Orange football coaching staff, serving as an offensive analyst. As it turns out, former Cougar quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. is also on the Orange’s staff this season, serving as...
Utah’s Little League team made its debut at the World Series. Here’s what happened
Snow Canyon’s Little League team made history on Friday by becoming the first Utah team to compete at the Little League World Series. But they will need to fight through the elimination bracket if the team hopes to take home a title. Snow Canyon lost in its World Series...
A former NFL QB slammed the hype surrounding Zach Wilson. What did he say?
Second-year pro Zach Wilson isn’t everyone’s favorite — that just comes with the territory of being a quarterback in the NFL. The New York Jets signal caller, though, certainly has a naysayer in former NFL QB Brady Quinn. During a segment of Fox Sports Radio’s “Two Pros...
High school football: Strong second half leads Springville to blowout victory over Skyline
The first half could hardly have been more different than the second in Springville’s 45-17 blowout victory over Skyline Friday. Both Springville and Skyline entered the matchup brimming with confidence after winning big in the first week of the 2022 season, with the Red Devils defeating Dixie and the Eagles topping Juan Diego.
High school football: San Juan starts out fast, beats Summit Academy in playoff semifinal rematch
In a much-hyped up contest that was a rematch of the 2A state playoff semifinal from a year ago, the defending champ San Juan Broncos continued their dominance over the Summit Academy Bears on Friday. This time, it was with an offensive juggernaut of a performance from quarterback Parker Snyder,...
High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 19 (Week 2)
Layton Christian broke open a close game at the half with a dominant second half rushing display as the Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss at San Juan. Ikani Taumoefolau and Ilai Tagidugu each rushed for a pair of scores for Layton Christian in the victory, with Tagidugu’s each coming in the second half as his team pulled away for good.
A Big 12 coach accidentally said Utah is joining the conference — and then praised BYU
Those paying attention to conference realignment talks will know that there’s been heavy speculation that Utah could end up in the Big 12. Did Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda just speak it into existence, or was it merely a slip-up? Earlier this week, Aranda made an appearance at...
High school football: Corner Canyon walloped in visit to Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman
Corner Canyon has been the measuring stick in Utah high school football’s elite year-in and year-out, but the Chargers found explosive competition on another level Friday night in Las Vegas. Perennial juggernaut Bishop Gorman, a team replete with future Division I collegiate players, stormed past an overmatched Corner Canyon...
What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?
Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
With the 2022 season nearing, what’s the latest bowl projections for Utah, BYU and Utah State?
There are less than two weeks until the college football season kicks off with Week 0 games, a slate that includes Utah State hosting UConn. The rest of the college football world will catch up the next week, when Utah visits Florida in a pivotal nonconference matchup, while BYU travels to USF to open its season.
The best brothers in the NFL, according to Derek Carr and his brother
Joey and Nick Bosa are the most talented set of brothers currently playing in the NFL, according to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his own brother, David, an NFL Network analyst. The Carrs took on the task of ranking NFL siblings as a way to celebrate the release...
BYU’s David Timmins leads Utah Open, former NFL QB tied for 25th, Utah Jazz owner well back
Two years after a former BYU golfer won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Open, a former University of Utah golfer is in decent shape to win one for the Utes, but he may have to get past some current and former Cougars to do it. Current BYU golfer David Timmins,...
These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains
The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
Where do Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake rank in the college football coaching hierarchy?
There will be plenty of attention paid to how Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Utes and Kalani Sitake’s BYU Cougars perform this season. The expectations are high for both programs heading into 2022, and so, too, are the expectations for both coaches. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg broke down...
Why history suggests Utah has legit shot at College Football Playoff berth
Wrongly or rightly, it’s a fairly big deal that the University of Utah has been ranked No. 7 in the recently released AP preseason college football rankings. Why? Because it provides them with a head start. A quick look at the last eight national playoffs reveals that only six...
