Why didn’t Manti Te’o go to BYU?

Former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker Manti Te’o is back in the news this week after Netflix released a documentary on his catfishing saga. The film has brought renewed attention to his college career, which was followed closely by many BYU fans. As a member of The Church of...
Why the ‘clock is ticking’ on the Utes’ O-line

Certainly, throughout the program, there’s been a sense of urgency during Utah’s fall camp practices. For offensive line coach Jim Harding, that urgency is heightened. His O-line struggled during the first three games last season, and the Utes opened with a disappointing 1-2 record. After that, the offensive line stabilized and found its groove and helped Utah win nine of its next 10 games.
Top 20 performances from Week 1 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week. Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for...
A former NFL QB slammed the hype surrounding Zach Wilson. What did he say?

Second-year pro Zach Wilson isn’t everyone’s favorite — that just comes with the territory of being a quarterback in the NFL. The New York Jets signal caller, though, certainly has a naysayer in former NFL QB Brady Quinn. During a segment of Fox Sports Radio’s “Two Pros...
High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 19 (Week 2)

Layton Christian broke open a close game at the half with a dominant second half rushing display as the Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss at San Juan. Ikani Taumoefolau and Ilai Tagidugu each rushed for a pair of scores for Layton Christian in the victory, with Tagidugu’s each coming in the second half as his team pulled away for good.
What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?

Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
The best brothers in the NFL, according to Derek Carr and his brother

Joey and Nick Bosa are the most talented set of brothers currently playing in the NFL, according to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his own brother, David, an NFL Network analyst. The Carrs took on the task of ranking NFL siblings as a way to celebrate the release...
These 4 players are Utah football’s 2022 captains

The Utah football program has announced the four players that will be wearing the captain’s patch this season. On Thursday night, the Utes announced that quaterback Cameron Rising, defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi, tight end Brant Kuithe and cornerback Clark Phillips III will be their captains this season. Each was...
