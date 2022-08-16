ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin City Council discuss next steps in improving public safety

By Amber Jenkins
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPGyB_0hJNzvQe00

JOPLIN, Mo.- Joplin’s City Council meeting focused on discussing the next steps in improving public safety.

City officials shared resource allocation study results for the fire and police departments. The study recommends the city hire 22 more police officers and create a centrically located station for the fire department.

Proposition Public Safety failed to get a majority vote during the August 2 election. Voters expressed a lack of trust in the city government and misuse of existing resources. City officials recognize that members of the community want transparency in the city’s plan and budget.

“I think we need transparency. We need to start from the top, not just with a proposition, not just with a bandaid over the issue. We need transparency. We need to take care of our public safety members. We need to do it where the whole community benefits from it,” said one community member.

Creating a plan to improve public safety is an ongoing discussion between city officials and the community.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

City of Columbus shuts water of for repairs

COLUMBUS, Kan. – A portion of Columbus, Kansas will be without water while Public Works makes repairs. “Public Works is working to make repairs, all areas to the west of High School street may be affected by service loss or pressure issues. Once the repairs have been completed we will update you. Thank you for your patience.” – City of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kickstands Up! Support Your Local Police Benefit Ride

JOPLIN, Mo. — This Saturday, August 20, is the: Support Your Local Police Benefit Ride. Hosted/sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police SWMO Lodge #27 👉🏽 Event link Sat, Aug 20, 2022 | 9:00am-2:00pm August 20, 2022 9 a.m. Registration 11 a.m. Kickstands Up MEET UP LOCATION/BEGINNING Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #27 2012 W 2nd Joplin, MO Directions DONATION SUGGESTED...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 W to I-49 N closes to widen and extend ramps at Fidelity cloverleaf

FIDELITY, Mo. — Beginning Monday, August 15, those traveling I-44 westbound to I-49 northbound (Exit 18) will need an alternate route for the next month as the ramp will close for construction. The construction will widen and extend the length of the ramp and acceleration lane. “In addition, contractor crews will also install guardrail, signs, street lighting and make drainage...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resource Allocation#Joplin City Council#Koam News#Rewritten
sentineltimes.com

Cherokee County Intake 8-9-2022 to 8-16-2022

Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Sammantha Dawn LaTurner, 27, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Jacob Allen Rowden, 29, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 4:40 pm, Justin Lee French, 40,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Volunteers hand out water on Big Elk

NOEL, Mo. – The McDonald County Community Coalition passed out water in an effort to share an important message on Saturday, Aug. 13. Volunteers with the substance misuse prevention group worked with local first responders to determine top concerns on local waterways. Officials say too many people are becoming intoxicated and getting injured or even drowning as a result.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

20:51 – Officers were dispatched to the roundabout in reference to a traffic crash. 15:52 – Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non injury motor vehicle crash at MacArthur and Main St. A crash report was completed. Saturday, July 23. 13:33 – Officers were dispatched to a...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Lamar, Mo. death investigation, crime scene tape wraps a residence on Allen Street

UPDATE: “The deceased has been identified as Beatrys Adriana Moreno Martinez, age 35, of Thousand Palms California. The next of kin have been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow in Springfield. The investigation is currently on going.” — Lamar Police Dept LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. officers of the Lamar Police Dept and Barton...
LAMAR, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire in Neosho, all residents out safely

NEOSHO, Mo. — About 5:15 a.m. Monday call for fire at 712 West Spring Street alerted Dispatch. Neosho Fire, Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire requested as mutual aid. On scene we learn from Neosho Police no residents were injured. Everyone was out safely. Officer tells us when he arrived it was fully involved, saying “they...
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy