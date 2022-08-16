ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Finger Death Punch returns to Des Moines for a co-headlining show with Brantley Gilbert

By Jay Stahl, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Heavy metal rockers Five Finger Death Punch , fronted by Ivan Moody, and country singer Brantley Gilbert are gifting the metro with a Christmastime tour stop in Des Moines.

The rock royalty members out of Las Vegas and Gilbert previously collaborated on a 2019 heavy metal remake of the 1998 Kenny Wayne Shepherd hit “Blue on Black” with Shepherd and Queen lead guitarist Brian May.

Five Finger Death Punch has a slew of popular rock songs like “Bad Company” and “A Little Bit Off” while Gilbert has topped the charts with country anthems “Bottoms Up” and “Country Must Be Country Wide.”

The collaborators will appear together during their co-headlining tour stop in Des Moines at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Wells Fargo Arena, 233 Center St.

Five Finger Death Punch recently headlined last year’s Iowa State Fair lineup and performed to a large crowd at the Grandstand.

Country rock newcomer Cory Marks, who featured Moody on his sophomore album track “Outlaws & Outsiders,” will open the concert.

Ticket prices for the tour start at $29.50 and are available for purchase on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com and Hy-VeeTix.com .

Other upcoming concerts around Des Moines

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at jstahl@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Five Finger Death Punch returns to Des Moines for a co-headlining show with Brantley Gilbert

