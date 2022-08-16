Deadline extended to nominate companies for Jacksonville Top Workplaces

Employees now have until Sept 30 to nominate their companies for Jacksonville Top Workplaces.

The Florida Times-Union is seeking nominations for its first year of participating in the Jacksonville Top Workplaces awards program.

Jacksonville Top Workplaces 2022: Here's how to nominate your company

If you feel good about how your company is doing, nominate it at jacksonville.com/nominate or by phone at 904-309-9918.

Any Metro Jacksonville workplace with 35 or more employees can participate, whether private, public, nonprofit, or a government agency.

Nominees will be evaluated by their workers with a 24-question survey.

Companies will be surveyed through October. Results will be published in February 2023.