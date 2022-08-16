ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
The Hagerstown Little League team won the Great Lakes Region to earn a spot in the 2022 Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pa. The 20-team event runs from Aug. 17-28. Here's what you should know about the Indiana team.

How can I watch Indiana in the Little League World Series?

Hagerstown defeated the Midwest Region champs from Iowa, then lost to the Southeast Region champs from Tennessee on Monday. It plays the Mid-Atlantic Region champ from Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Aug. 23, on ESPN.

More on 2022 Little League World Series: Hagerstown to represent Indiana at Little League World Series after walk-off regional win

Hagerstown Little League roster

Preston Allred, Nolan Cheeseman, Bentley George, Ben Golliher, Jonah Hale, Kaden Hall, Heath Johnson, Hayden Moore, Carter Sullivan, Clark Thornburg, Jaykob Troutwine, Graham Vinson and Gavin White. Patrick Vinson is the manager, and Pat Allred and Jesse Johnson are coaches.

How did Hagerstown qualify for the Little League World Series?

Hagerstown won the Indiana Little League championship by winning four games between July 22-27 at New Castle. The team then won three games between Aug. 6-11 in the Great Lakes Regional at Whitestown. They clinched a berth in Williamsport with a walk-off 4-3 win over Kentucky. Troutwine, White, and Graham Vinson each had three hits over their three regional games.

Has Indiana won the Little League World Series?

The most recent Indiana squad to compete in Williamsport was from New Castle in 2012. Indiana has been represented 17 times, but none has won the championship.

How big is Hagerstown?

The town of roughly 2,000 people is in western Wayne County, 61 miles east of Indianapolis and 17 miles northwest of Richmond.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Hagerstown, Indiana, is playing in the 2022 Little League World Series

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

