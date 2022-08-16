ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SantaCaliGon Days plans safety changes for Independence festival

By Regan Porter, Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Changes are coming to the SantaCaliGon Days Festival in Independence next month.

Those attending the festival will be required to buy a wristband or ticket to enter the area where the carnival is held. The only exception is for adults acting as chaperones for those under the age of 18 who don’t plan to ride.

Unlimited ride wristbands are on sale for $25 per day through 11 a.m. Sept. 2. After that time, wristband prices will jump to $35.

Another change to this year’s festival is that backpacks and large bags will not be allowed in the carnival area.

SantaCaliGon Days Festival announces concert lineup

The carnival will be completely fenced with the only access at the corner of Kansas Avenue and Liberty Street near the ticket booth.

“The safety of our guests, entertainers, volunteers, and staff was our primary concern when making this decision,” said Tom Lesnak, Independence Chamber of Commerce president. “Enforcing these changes is imperative to hosting this large community event.”

The changes come a year after a shooting at the festival injured four people . The safety changes are in line with what Independence leaders called for following the shooting .

“In working with the Independence Police Department and city staff, we’re putting in safety guards we’ve never had before,” Lesnak said.

Lesnak said along with police, the festival will have its own security on the grounds. The Independence Chamber of Commerce said they also have 400 volunteers trained on what kind of suspicious behavior to look for.

“They’re walking around, looking for issues, trying to address any hotspots before it becomes a major issue,” Lesnak said. “Really, the goals is to keep everyone safe so they come here, they have a good time and they can feel safe when they bring their families to SantaCaliGon.”

Organizers want to remind people about the “See something, say something” text line that will be monitored during the festival.

“We want them, if they see something that doesn’t look right, that looks unusual, they can reach out to us, they can reach out to IPD, which has staff on the ground, on the festival grounds. So we can address an issue before it becomes a problem,” Lesnak said.

This is the 50th year for the SantaCaliGon Days Festival. It will be held over Labor Day weekend, starting Sept. 2. The Independence Chamber of Commerce is expecting more than 300,000 people to attend.

Beatrice Clemons
3d ago

I quit going it’s to crowded and teenagers being dropped off running around fights I quit going a couple of years ago

KCQT
3d ago

I remember the "good ole days," when all you really had to watch out for was being suckered by a carnie, or losing your wallet or purse. I'll keep the good memories close to me now, and just move on and let go. I'm good! 👌

fox4kc.com

The Great Balloon Glow returns to Liberty Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check out the Great Balloon Glow at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday, August 20. It’s free to the public and music, food, rides and more will be on site as well. To learn more visit TheWorldWar.org/balloonglow.
KANSAS CITY, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market Coming to Kansas City

Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. broke ground on Friday in Kansas City, Mo., on a future 8,700-square-foot Fareway Meat Market, which is set to open spring 2023. The new Meat Market located at 8606 NE 85th Street in Kansas City, will offer customers fresh, high-quality meat, which it touts as “second-to-none”; a full-service butcher counter; farm-fresh produce; low, competitive prices; and to-go barbecue meal options through McGonigle’s Kitchen and Catering, which features traditional, Kansas City barbecue favorites prepared by the grocer onsite, Fareway said in a statement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
