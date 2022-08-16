ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

Comments / 3

Related
nbc15.com

Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court

MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

3 arrested after warrant served at Baraboo home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Friday following a search of a Baraboo home that yielded heroin, fentanyl, and related paraphernalia, the city’s police department reported. The search warrant was served at a home in the 500 block of 4th Street by the Sauk Co. Drug Task...
MADISON, WI
KFIL Radio

Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
Rockford, TN
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
La Crosse County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Tennessee, IL
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Police arrest La Crosse man tied to homicide investigation

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- A La Crosse man is under arrest and accused of delivering a deadly amount of drugs. Police arrested 47-year old Bernard Moore on Thursday. According to prosecutors, Moore has been under investigation for homicide since October of last year. During his first court appearance today, the prosecutor asked Judge Romona Gonzalez to hold Moore on $75,000 dollars...
LA CROSSE, WI
KAAL-TV

Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges

(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
ROCHESTER, MN
Radio Iowa

Arrest made in death of man in Lansing

Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
NEW ALBIN, IA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Violent Crime#The La Crosse Tribune
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
KAAL-TV

10 drug traffickers arrested in Rochester meth scheme; names released in federal court

(ABC 6 News) - Several federal and local law enforcement agencies on Thursday executed search warrants and shut down a large-scale drug operation in Rochester. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thursday morning, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team led a coordinated enforcement action involving more than 60 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers to dismantle a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
nbc15.com

Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man sentenced to federal prison on narcotics charges

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man will spend six and a half years in prison after being convicted on drug and gun charges. Chaz E. Morris, 35, was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after previously being convicted of possessing more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony. Morris pleaded guilty to the charges on May 20, 2022.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy