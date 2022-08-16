Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Trio charged in SW Madison shooting appear in court
MADISON, Wis. — Three 18-year-olds charged in a shooting on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month made their initial court appearances Thursday. Jevante Koger and Damarion Pollard, of Madison, and Zanya Anderson, of Fitchburg, appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Koger faces a felony charge of attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime, while Pollard faces a felony charge...
nbc15.com
3 arrested after warrant served at Baraboo home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were arrested Friday following a search of a Baraboo home that yielded heroin, fentanyl, and related paraphernalia, the city’s police department reported. The search warrant was served at a home in the 500 block of 4th Street by the Sauk Co. Drug Task...
Charges Brought in Two Rochester Check Forgery Cases
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors brought charges Wednesday in two different check forgery cases. 29-year-old Joseph Gehring of Ashland City, TN is accused of cashing a $2,475.10 check on the account of Hiller’s Flooring America that was intended to go to a supplier. Surveillance video from Sterling State Bank in Rochester shows Gehring cashing the check at the bank on Dec. 23, 2021. The bank also shared a copy of a photo ID Gehring used to cash the check, the complaint states.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest La Crosse man tied to homicide investigation
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- A La Crosse man is under arrest and accused of delivering a deadly amount of drugs. Police arrested 47-year old Bernard Moore on Thursday. According to prosecutors, Moore has been under investigation for homicide since October of last year. During his first court appearance today, the prosecutor asked Judge Romona Gonzalez to hold Moore on $75,000 dollars...
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
Radio Iowa
Arrest made in death of man in Lansing
Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
KAAL-TV
10 drug traffickers arrested in Rochester meth scheme; names released in federal court
(ABC 6 News) - Several federal and local law enforcement agencies on Thursday executed search warrants and shut down a large-scale drug operation in Rochester. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thursday morning, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team led a coordinated enforcement action involving more than 60 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers to dismantle a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.
nbc15.com
Five to six shots heard outside a hotel, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five to six gunshots were heard outside of a hotel yesterday, however no damage or injured persons were found, according to the Madison Police Department. The MPD says officers located six 9mm casings on the street in front of the Comfort Inn and Suites on John...
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison man sentenced to federal prison on narcotics charges
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man will spend six and a half years in prison after being convicted on drug and gun charges. Chaz E. Morris, 35, was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after previously being convicted of possessing more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony. Morris pleaded guilty to the charges on May 20, 2022.
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
Monroe Co. homicide suspect unable to find an attorney
A Monroe County homicide case is being delayed again. The suspect, Shawn Hock, can't find an attorney. Hock is charged with the May 2022 battery and homicide of 32-year-old Sara Latimer.
KIMT
10 taken into custody in SE Minnesota on federal charges in large-scale meth investigation
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Several people were taken into custody Thursday on federal charges during search warrants connected to a large-scale methamphetamine investigation. The Southeast Minnesota Task Force served the warrants along with the DEA, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department. The following was released Friday...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
UPDATE: La Crosse County inmate hospitalized from suicide attempt has died
A 31-year-old man who attempted suicide while in custody at La Crosse County jail has died.
Madison police release photos of suspects in catalytic converter theft
MADISON, Wis. — Police have released photos of two suspects they said took a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Madison last month. The theft happened in the overnight hours of July 24 in the 1300 block of Tompkins Drive, police said in an incident report Thursday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or...
2 adults, 1 teen shot on Rockford’s Conklin Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two adults and a teen were shot Thursday night. Police did not provide further details, except to say that the injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive around 9:15 p.m.
Comments / 3