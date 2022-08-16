Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy among 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
The teen was walking in the South Chicago neighborhood in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard about 6:45 a.m., when a passenger in a passing green SUV fired shots, striking the boy in the upper abdomen, hip and shoulder, Chicago police said. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
WGNtv.com
1 dead, 4 wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — One man was killed and four others were wounded following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. At around 6 p.m., authorities responded to the 3300 block of West Flournoy on the report of multiple people shot. Police said five men, ages 31, 33, 33, 34,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally in drive-by in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded by gunfire in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when an occupant inside a passing vehicle fired shots. A 31-year-old...
Man wounded in Brainerd drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood. The 43-year-old had just parked his car around 4:45 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone in the rear seat started shooting, police said.
Five shot – 1 fatally – in West Side drive-by ambush: police
One man was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by shooting in Homan Square Friday night, police said. No arrests were reported by police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden escorted home after shooting paralyzed him last month
CHICAGO - The driveway to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Streeterville was crowded with police and civilians Friday, wanting to witness Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden’s triumph. Golden was able to leave the rehabilitation facility just six weeks after being shot and paralyzed while breaking up a bar fight...
Woman shot in the face during argument in Gold Coast; man in custody
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with a man in the city’s Gold Coast. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to police, a 26-year-old woman was in a parked vehicle when a 36-year-old man pulled a gun […]
Police: Person of interest emails threats to City of Gary after elderly man shot, killed
GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Gary are asking the public for information on a person of interest after he allegedly emailed threats to the city and surrounding communities following the deadly shooting of an elderly man Wednesday. At around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of West...
CBS News
14-year-old shot in South Chicago becomes 7th minor wounded in less than 24 hours
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is shot while walking in South Chicago Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 8200 block of South Yates around 6:45 a.m. Police said while the teen was walking, a green SUV -- possibly a Jaguar -- approached and an unknown male offender in the passenger seat opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Two men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, 32 and 31, were standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said. The gunmen opened fire and the 31-year-old was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Mass shooting in Washington Park leaves 5 wounded
Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Chicago shooting: 4 shot in Back of the Yards
Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded in South Shore
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:13 p.m. when they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to Chicago Police. The...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Police Board fires officer accused of choking suspect during South Deering arrest
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire an officer accused of beating and choking a man during an arrest, even though a judge found him not guilty of the charges earlier this year. In a 5-2 decision, the board voted to dismiss Chicago Police Officer Louis Garcia...
fox32chicago.com
Little Village crime: Woman, 20, shot while standing outside
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg Thursday around 12:01 p.m. in Little Village. The victim was standing outside in the 2800 block of S. Kostner when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say
SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 6, critically wounded after being shot in West Woodlawn apartment
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a West Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue. At about 2:19 p.m., the boy was inside the apartment when he sustained a gunshot wound to the back, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, fatally shot in West Garfield Park early Friday
CHICAGO - An unidentified man, about 25 years old, was outside in West Garfield Park when he was shot at around 12:29 a.m. Friday. The victim was shot multiple times in the 200 block of s. Keeler Ave. and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
WGNtv.com
Police: 6-year-old boy critical after South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting inside a South Side residence on Wednesday. At around 2:20 p.m., police responded to the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue on the report of a shooting. Police said a 6-year-old boy was inside of an apartment...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police sergeant charged after video showed him kneeling on 14-year-old boy in Park Ridge: police
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago police sergeant has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly kneeling on the back of a 14-year-old boy he thought was stealing his son’s bicycle outside a Park Ridge Starbucks last month. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, faces felony counts of official misconduct and...
