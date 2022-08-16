ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy among 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

The teen was walking in the South Chicago neighborhood in the 8200 block of South Yates Boulevard about 6:45 a.m., when a passenger in a passing green SUV fired shots, striking the boy in the upper abdomen, hip and shoulder, Chicago police said. He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

1 dead, 4 wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — One man was killed and four others were wounded following a shooting Friday night on the West Side. At around 6 p.m., authorities responded to the 3300 block of West Flournoy on the report of multiple people shot. Police said five men, ages 31, 33, 33, 34,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man wounded in Brainerd drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood. The 43-year-old had just parked his car around 4:45 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone in the rear seat started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were shot Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The men, 32 and 31, were standing outside around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Lawndale Avenue when two gunmen approached them, police said. The gunmen opened fire and the 31-year-old was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mass shooting in Washington Park leaves 5 wounded

Just after midnight, police responded to a call of shots fired and found several people were shot in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded in South Shore

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:13 p.m. when they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to Chicago Police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Little Village crime: Woman, 20, shot while standing outside

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg Thursday around 12:01 p.m. in Little Village. The victim was standing outside in the 2800 block of S. Kostner when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say

SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, fatally shot in West Garfield Park early Friday

CHICAGO - An unidentified man, about 25 years old, was outside in West Garfield Park when he was shot at around 12:29 a.m. Friday. The victim was shot multiple times in the 200 block of s. Keeler Ave. and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Police: 6-year-old boy critical after South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting inside a South Side residence on Wednesday. At around 2:20 p.m., police responded to the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue on the report of a shooting. Police said a 6-year-old boy was inside of an apartment...
CHICAGO, IL

