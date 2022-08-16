ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, steals Camaro, North Carolina police say

By Ashley Anderson
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville.

More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.

The victim of the theft pulled into the Circle K parking lot, located in the 700 block of S. Reilly Road, and left the keys in the car. That person, who remains unidentified by police, then entered the store and realized their car was gone moments later when exiting the business.

Police said the victim was able to track the location of the vehicle and officers found the stolen Camaro in the parking lot of Cliffdale Community Church, just over a mile away.

The two suspects were operating a silver Mercedes SUV when they arrived at the Circle K, as shown in a surveillance photo.

One suspect left in the SUV following the stolen vehicle out of the parking lot of the business, police said.

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

Pretty good photos!! Track ‘em down and lock ‘em up!! No more soft on crime!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

