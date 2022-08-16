ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
Marie Claire

Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
