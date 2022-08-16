Read full article on original website
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret
From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret
Joe Jonas opens up about using injectables on his face: ‘I felt comfortable’
Joe Jonas is getting real about his appearance and the use of cosmetic procedures. The 33-year-old singer, who recently welcomed his second baby with wife Sophie Turner, explained that he wants to be “open and honest” with his fans and followers, as he recently underwent a few...
Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases
Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding
Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
Da Brat Emotionally Opens Up About Doctor Advising Her Not To Carry A Child Because Of Her Fibroids
Fans of Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Dupart recently got more insight into the couple's complicated journey to get pregnant.
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...
Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’
Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Still Together Despite Breakup Rumors
If you woke with a start this morning wondering, Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together? then, boy, do I have news for you!. The couple are indeed still going strong in the face of breakup rumors, at least according to TMZ. Sources tell the outlet that “they're doing just fine” and have “no big issues" which sounds…promising, I guess.
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
