Virginia’s journey toward having some of the least partisan electoral maps in the nation rolled along an extremely bumpy road. However, the fact that the maps exist at all remains a laudable miracle, and the nonpartisan nonprofit formerly known as OneVirginia2021 deserves no small share of the credit. Led by the late Charlottesville attorney Leigh Middleditch, OneVirginia2021 began campaigning in 2013 to slay the gerrymander monster in Virginia, so that when new districts were drawn in response to 2020 census data, the results would be free of political manipulation.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO